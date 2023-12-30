News / Metro

Shanghai metro pilots express parcel delivery service

Metro services in SH on Friday launched a pilot project to transport express parcels during off-peak hours to reduce road congestion and carbon emissions of the courier sector.
Ti Gong

Couriers transport packages at a subway station in Shanghai on Friday.

Metro services in Shanghai on Friday launched a pilot project to transport express parcels during off-peak hours to reduce road congestion and carbon emissions of the courier sector.

The three-month trial run will involve certain sections of Line 1 and Line 2. Each train running on the two routes will designate some parts of its rear carriage to carry parcels in certain afternoon periods.

The items to be delivered include newspapers, magazines, and intra-city packages, which will go through strict security checks, according to the subway operator Shanghai Metro.

The service was launched by the Shanghai Metro together with SF Express and China Post, two leading courier service providers in China.

Xu Chen, an operations director of SF Express, said express delivery by subway would raise their efficiency by more than 20 percent compared with road transport.

Chinese cities, including Beijing, Wuxi, and Shenzhen, had previously piloted the subway parcel delivery service.

He Yingze, director of the Division of Market Supervision and Inspection of the Shanghai Municipal Postal Administration, expected more subway lines and courier enterprises to participate in this service in the future.

"The new delivery service can ease urban traffic jams, lower carbon emissions, and help companies reduce costs and increase efficiency. It's a win-win situation for all," He said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
