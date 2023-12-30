News / Metro

On the right track for culture and tourism

Hu Min
  11:23 UTC+8, 2023-12-30
Fengxian District unveiled two cultural and tourist routes on Saturday to usher in the New Year, cooking up a festive feast for travelers.
Ti Gong

A night view of Qingxi Ancient Street

Ti Gong

Fengxian Museum

Fengxian District unveiled two cultural and tourist routes on Saturday to usher in the New Year, cooking up a festive feast for travelers.

The two routes capture the essence of the district's cultural and tourist splendor, offering sightseeing, culinary and shopping delights.

One of the routes strings together a number of landmark cultural venues in the district.

Among them, the Yanzi Academy was once the teaching place of Yanzi, one of the pupils of Confucius, more than 2,500 years ago, while the Shanghai International Paper Art Biennale is going on at Fengxian Museum through January 3.

The exhibition features more than 100 paper artworks of intriguing whimsy.

As the New Year is a time for sumptuous banquets, another route will tempt people's taste buds with local delicacies and take them to explore hidden tourism gems of the district.

Ti Gong

The Nine Trees Future Art Center

Ti Gong

Zhuanghang fanggao

Qingxi Ancient Street, lined with cafes and teahouses, is where people can spend a whole day strolling and daydreaming.

On the street, people can try a traditional local face cream called Zhuowenhou xuehuagao. Its traditional technique has been listed as a representative intangible cultural heritage of the district. At the Nanyuan outlet of popular cafe chain One Step Garden and Xiyuan Teahouse, people are able to sip a cup of coffee or tea and enjoy a moment of tranquility from the urban treadmill.

There is nothing more delightful than a pot of mutton in winter and Liji Minsu (Chinese version of B&B) is known for its diversified mutton cuisine options.

Zhuanghang fanggao (square rice cakes) is another must for the New Year with them carrying good blessings.

Livestreaming of the two routes will be held on "乐游上海," the official WeChat account of Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism, between 1:30pm and 3pm on Sunday.

Ti Gong

Yanzi Academy

If you go:

Route 1:

Yanzi Academy 言子书院 – The Nine Trees Future Art Center 九棵树未来艺术中心 – Fengxian Museum 奉贤博物馆

Route 2:

Qingxi Ancient Street 青溪老街 – Liji Minsu 李记民宿 – Zhuanghang Fanggao 庄行方糕 (in Zhuanghang Town) – Cha Yin 茶吟 (in Zhuanghang Country Park) – Nine Houses Moored in the Woods 泊林玖房 – Countryside Malone's 乡村马龙

Ti Gong

A New Year banquet of local delicacies

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
