News / Metro

Living the China dream in Qingpu's Huaxin town

Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:48 UTC+8, 2023-12-29       0
Canadian Jean-Pierre Mallard settled down in Huaxin Town, Qingpu District, after retirement and walked away with the bronze award at a speech competition.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:48 UTC+8, 2023-12-29       0
Living the China dream in Qingpu's Huaxin town
Ti Gong

Jean-Pierre Mallard and his wife on stage

When Jean-Pierre Mallard and his wife took the stage at a speech competition in Huaxin Town, Qingpu District, on Friday, they captivated the crowd with their calming guitar music and simple words expressing their love for the town and city.

Mallard, from Canada, was a pilot for Air Canada for 42 years. He's been in Shanghai since February of this year.

"Throughout those years, I traveled the world and was always fascinated by China," he said. "That was always my favorite destination to fly."

He typically flew between Toronto, Beijing, and Shanghai, as well as between Vancouver and the two cities.

The couple relocated to China after Mallard retired in 2021.

"We both fell in love with this area (Huaxin) and bought a house," Mallard said. "We thoroughly enjoy living in Shanghai, and Qingpu is our home. Life here is so convenient and safe. Everything we could possibly need is a short distance away, and I love the way the local government does everything in their power to make life comfortable for the population."

Living the China dream in Qingpu's Huaxin town
Ti Gong

Jean-Pierre Mallard plays guitar on stage.

The 2023 Huaxin Speech Competition final was held on Friday.

The competition had ten groups of contestants in the final. They did recitation, played musical instruments, kuaiban (clapper talk), and musical plays to relate their lives in the town and assist others in developing a better understanding of it.

Contestants discussed the town's substantial changes over the past decade, as well as the development of local communities. There were people from all walks of life, including students, express delivery drivers, and urban management officials.

"As for the subject of our lecture, it was all from the heart, simply based on actual experiences from living here in Huaxin and how we are happy and proud to be members of this great community," Mallard said.

The couple won the bronze award.

"We really enjoy our lives here in China, and we are living the Chinese dream!" added Mallard.

Living the China dream in Qingpu's Huaxin town
Ti Gong

The awarding ceremony

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     