Guideline on treatment of hip fractures in elderly released

A guideline to regulate and instruct in the treatment of hip fractures in the elderly has been released.

Hip fractures are known as the "last fracture in life" due to their high rate of disability and mortality in patients.



Issued by Shanghai 6th People's Hospital, the guideline combines Chinese features with international standard and practices.

The hospital led the nation's treatment union on elderly people's hip fractures in the Yangtze River Delta region to establish a network with the same standard to realize a quick and effective system.

The guideline covers early evaluation and processing, surgery, pre-surgery preparation, surgical plan, post-surgery management and prevention of a second fracture. It will promote standardized diagnosis and treatment, and improve elderly patients recovery and life quality.

Doctors said hip fractures in the elderly can be fatal, as they can cause continuous internal bleeding, and serious complications like lung and urological infections.

The mortality in the first year of fracture is more than 20 percent. Timely surgery is the best treatment to reduce mortality.

Dr Zhang Changqing, from Shanghai 6th People's Hospital, said the hospital has initiated a green channel for elderly with hip fracture since 2013.

"After 10-year practices and research, we have established a complete medical system with participation of multiple departments to ensure elderly patients receive surgery within 48 hours to reduce their mortality and disability risk," he said.

"Patients also enjoy a quicker rehabilitation and recovery with shorter hospitalization duration and better hip joint function. Their survival also prolongs significantly."