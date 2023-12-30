News / Metro

Guideline on treatment of hip fractures in elderly released

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:01 UTC+8, 2023-12-30       0
A guideline to regulate and instruct in the treatment of hip fractures in the elderly has been released.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:01 UTC+8, 2023-12-30       0

A guideline to regulate and instruct in the treatment of hip fractures in the elderly has been released.

Hip fractures are known as the "last fracture in life" due to their high rate of disability and mortality in patients.

Issued by Shanghai 6th People's Hospital, the guideline combines Chinese features with international standard and practices.

The hospital led the nation's treatment union on elderly people's hip fractures in the Yangtze River Delta region to establish a network with the same standard to realize a quick and effective system.

The guideline covers early evaluation and processing, surgery, pre-surgery preparation, surgical plan, post-surgery management and prevention of a second fracture. It will promote standardized diagnosis and treatment, and improve elderly patients recovery and life quality.

Doctors said hip fractures in the elderly can be fatal, as they can cause continuous internal bleeding, and serious complications like lung and urological infections.

The mortality in the first year of fracture is more than 20 percent. Timely surgery is the best treatment to reduce mortality.

Dr Zhang Changqing, from Shanghai 6th People's Hospital, said the hospital has initiated a green channel for elderly with hip fracture since 2013.

"After 10-year practices and research, we have established a complete medical system with participation of multiple departments to ensure elderly patients receive surgery within 48 hours to reduce their mortality and disability risk," he said.

"Patients also enjoy a quicker rehabilitation and recovery with shorter hospitalization duration and better hip joint function. Their survival also prolongs significantly."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangtze River
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     