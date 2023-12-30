Second phase of eye and ENT hospital begins construction

Construction has started on the second phase of the Pujiang branch of Fudan University's Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital in rural Minhang District.

Construction has started on the second phase of the Pujiang branch of Fudan University's Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital in rural Minhang District.

Another 150 beds are being added to the 350 now available.

The Eye and ENT hospital is one of the biggest in the nation.

But its headquarters in downtown Xuhui District cannot meet the huge demand of patients coming from all over the nation.

Since opening in 2017, the first phase of its Pujiang branch has been a success. The whole hospital offered more than 3 million outpatient and emergency service, and 61,600 hospitalized surgeries this year, while the Pujiang branch fulfilled half of the surgery and one third of outpatient and emergency workload.

The second phase of the Pujiang branch will achieve smart medicine, smart service and smart management through cloud computing, big data, the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence. This will result in an intelligent integration of medical processes and hospital management.

This will allow medical staff to improve efficiency, patients to enjoy a quicker and more convenient in-hospital flow, and better hospital operation, said Dr Zhou Xingtao, the hospital's president.

Wu Hong, from the Shanghai Health Commission, said the Eye and ENT hospital has set a good example for the high-quality development of a leading public hospital. This consists of a city-level medical center in downtown, and regional medical centers in the suburbs with cooperation with grassroots community hospitals for a complete and perfect medical service network.