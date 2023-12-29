Jiefang Daily's Shanghai Observer app ushers in new era of media integration

The Shanghai Observer, the official app of Jiefang Daily, launched its 10.0 version on December 28.

The event, themed "Deep Integration, New Beginning," marked a significant step forward in the app's development and the overall progress of media integration in China.



Jiefang Daily, also known as Liberation Daily, has been a trailblazer in media integration for the past decade.

In 2013, the newspaper launched the Shanghai Observer app. Three years later, in 2016, the app was rebranded as Shangguan News and underwent a comprehensive transformation.

Over the past 10 years, the Shanghai Observer has become a vital force in shaping public opinion and promoting the main melody of the times.

The launch event also saw the announcement of the establishment of four media integration communication practice bases with Fudan University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Tongji University, and East China Normal University.

These bases will work collaboratively to cultivate talent equipped with all-media communication skills and contribute to the high-quality development of media integration.

