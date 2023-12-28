News / Metro

Iconic shopping street is switching on for the holiday

  20:52 UTC+8, 2023-12-28
Under the theme of "Starry Sky of Shanghai," lights will illuminate Nanjing Road W. to add a touch of magic to the festivities as city residents prepare to welcome in the New Year.
  20:52 UTC+8, 2023-12-28       0

Shanghai's iconic commercial street, Nanjing Road W., has been illuminated for the New Year celebrations.

Under the theme of "Starry Sky of Shanghai," its section between Changde Road and Shaanxi Road is lit up in blue and white, and decorated with crystal balls which use dynamic holographic projection to display different images to fit different occasions.

Currently, the images on display include fireworks, lanterns and other festive elements to celebrate the arrival of 2024.

Historical buildings and landmarks along the road, such as Jing'an Temple, Moller Villa and Shanghai Exhibition Center, are lit up with gold lights.

At the intersection of Nanjing Road W. and Yongyuan Road, there's a light installation designed in the shape of spiral and flower petals. A bull-shaped light installation has been erected at the intersection of Nanjing Road W. and Fengyang Road.

Ti Gong

Nanjing Road W. is illuminated in blue and white to create the atmosphere of a starry sky.

Ti Gong

Passers-by walk under the lights.

Ti Gong

Jing'an Temple is illuminated in gold lights.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A light installation near the HKRI Taikoo Hui mall.

Crystal balls hung on trees display different images.

