Sunny days predicted for three-day holiday period

Forecasters say the New Year's break will be relatively warm this year with temperatures expected to range from 4 to 14 degrees Celsius from Saturday, with some drizzle, to Monday.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai is embracing a warm New Year's holiday, which will run from Saturday to Monday.

Temperatures are forecast to range from 4 to 14 degrees Celsius during the three-day holiday.

Apart from drizzle on Saturday, most of the holiday is expected to be sunny.

Saturday's temperatures will range between 9 and 14 degrees, forecaster said.

Lows will dip to 4 to 6 degrees on Sunday and Monday with highs fluctuating between 11 and 12 degrees due to a weak cold spell.

Thursday was warm and foggy. The city's meteorological authorities issued a yellow fog alert, the second lowest level in its four-tier system, last night but lifted it around 10am this morning.

The highest temperature in the city recorded at the benchmark Xujiahui station recorded was 14.5 degrees, while some other stations' records hit over 16 degrees.

However, the city's suburban Baoshan District released an orange fog alert, the second highest in its system, on Thursday afternoon, warning that fog will keep affecting the district within 48 hours.

Foggy conditions are predicted to hit the city from Thursday night to Friday morning as well as Friday night to Saturday morning, with visibility reduced to less than 500 meters, and less than 200 meters in some areas, forecasters said.

The air will be slightly polluted tonight and on Saturday and Sunday, the local ecological authorities said.

