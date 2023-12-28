News / Metro

Sunny days predicted for three-day holiday period

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  18:56 UTC+8, 2023-12-28       0
Forecasters say the New Year's break will be relatively warm this year with temperatures expected to range from 4 to 14 degrees Celsius from Saturday, with some drizzle, to Monday.
Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  18:56 UTC+8, 2023-12-28       0
Sunny days predicted for three-day holiday period
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai's downtown area shrouded in foggy weather on Thursday.

Shanghai is embracing a warm New Year's holiday, which will run from Saturday to Monday.

Temperatures are forecast to range from 4 to 14 degrees Celsius during the three-day holiday.

Apart from drizzle on Saturday, most of the holiday is expected to be sunny.

Saturday's temperatures will range between 9 and 14 degrees, forecaster said.

Lows will dip to 4 to 6 degrees on Sunday and Monday with highs fluctuating between 11 and 12 degrees due to a weak cold spell.

Thursday was warm and foggy. The city's meteorological authorities issued a yellow fog alert, the second lowest level in its four-tier system, last night but lifted it around 10am this morning.

The highest temperature in the city recorded at the benchmark Xujiahui station recorded was 14.5 degrees, while some other stations' records hit over 16 degrees.

However, the city's suburban Baoshan District released an orange fog alert, the second highest in its system, on Thursday afternoon, warning that fog will keep affecting the district within 48 hours.

Foggy conditions are predicted to hit the city from Thursday night to Friday morning as well as Friday night to Saturday morning, with visibility reduced to less than 500 meters, and less than 200 meters in some areas, forecasters said.

The air will be slightly polluted tonight and on Saturday and Sunday, the local ecological authorities said.

Sunny days predicted for three-day holiday period
Imaginechina

Heavy fog reduced visibility on Thursday morning.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Xujiahui
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     