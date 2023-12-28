News / Metro

China pet expo to boost domestic pet ownership

The annual China International Pet Culture Expo began in Shanghai on Wednesday to further boost domestic pet ownership and tap into the rapid growth of China's pet industry.
Ti Gong

Innovative pet products are on display at the 2nd China International Pet Culture Expo in Shanghai.

The annual China International Pet Culture Expo began in Shanghai on Wednesday to further boost domestic pet ownership and tap into the rapid growth of China's pet industry.

The carnival, with the theme of "Making Urban Life Warmer," showcases activities including popular markets, community pet services, and pet cultural competitions.

The number of pets has reached nearly 200 million in China, with dogs, cats, and aquarium pets becoming the most popular.

The pet market value has also grown to nearly 250 billion yuan (US$35.35 billion), with pet food and supplies accounting for more than half of that. Pet medical services make up close to a third, as pet services along with niche markets continue to grow and expand.

This year's expo offers services such as pet health clinics, pet care education, and legal consultations. The event also features pet competitions and rankings.

Some of the services and events will be held at the BFC Fengjing Market, West Bund waterfront, Pudong's Senlan international community, Songjiang University Town, Yangpu's Fuxing Island, and Hongkou's Quyang Road Subdistrict throughout 2024.

Liang Guoyang, chairman of the China Culture Administration Association, said the close connection between pet culture and residents' quality of life has become an important part in urban cultural construction.

The expo aims to spread China's pet culture and promote high-quality development in the pet industry, said Liang.

China's first standard for pet-friendly indoor spaces in malls and other venues was released during the expo. The standard aims to enhance indoor pet management.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
