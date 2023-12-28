News / Metro

Yangpu shoppers can have food and drinks delivered by drone

  13:38 UTC+8, 2023-12-28
The Hopson One Shopping Mall has become the latest downtown shopping center to use drone deliveries for food and drinks through Meituan's food delivery segment.
Shoppers in Yangpu can order food and drink takeaways delivered by drones as downtown shopping malls adopt new methods and cutting-edge technologies to reach customers.

The Hopson One Shopping Mall became the latest downtown shopping center to use drone delivery for food and drinks through Meituan's food delivery segment.

The new route which takes approximately 10 minutes after taking off from the Hopson One and will land at the Innov Center commercial and office building complex in the New Jiangwan Area.

The office building complex is 1.3 kilometers away from the takeoff area and is home to the headquarters of top digital companies including Bilibili.

Shoppers could already order takeaways through Meituan from coffee chain store Manner and Hangzhou-style restaurant Guimanlong, and this is expected to cut delivery times during rush hours.

In Shanghai, commercial drone services need to follow designated time slots and routes for the takeoff and landing, while only authorized services are allowed.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
