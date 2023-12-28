Bilingual platform set up to resolve foreign-related disputes

City's high court says that because of the increase in number of cases about foreign-related commercial affairs all courts in Shanghai have been exploring resolution mechanisms.

A bilingual "one-stop" platform for resolving disputes of foreign-related commercial affairs has been issued, the local high court said on Thursday.

The platform – https://yshj.hshfy.sh.cn/sh-swssjf/#/home – provides services involving litigation, mediation, arbitration, proof of foreign law, translation, notarization and legal resources.



"As China is opening up wider to the world, there is an increasing number of cases about foreign-related commercial affairs so all courts in Shanghai are exploring dispute resolution mechanisms for such cases in recent years," said the high court's Jin Xiaofeng.



"Some have well-established mechanisms but some are constrained by fewer cases for practice and research. After the release of the platform, all local courts can use it to handle such cases with other organizations," he said.



So far, Jin said, 20 organizations have settled on the platform for litigation, mediation, arbitration, translation, proof of foreign law and notarization.



The platform will keep improving, the court said.

