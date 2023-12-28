News / Metro

Shanghai takes advantage of every space for green oases

Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:48 UTC+8, 2023-12-28       0
The city added 431,000 square meters of vertical greenery this year, surpassing the annual target of 400,000 square meters, the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau said.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:48 UTC+8, 2023-12-28       0

6 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • The gray side of many facilities have had greenery added.

    Ti Gong


  • Ti Gong


  • Ti Gong


  • Ti Gong


  • Ti Gong

Shanghai has been taking advantage of every piece of spare space to create a green oasis for its residents amidst the concrete jungle of urban areas.

The gray side of numerous facilities, from bridge supports and substations to the walls of residential complexes and parking garages is being beautified with soothing greens and a combination of art elements.

The city has added 431,000 square meters of vertical landscape greenery this year, surpassing the annual target of 400,000 square meters, the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau announced recently.

Shanghai takes advantage of every space for green oases
Ti Gong

Heping Park

Between 2021 and 2025, the city's new vertical landscape greenery should amount to 2 million square meters with 1.28 million square meters accomplished so far.

These plants, mainly vines, have added vitality and color to the city, officials said.

Meanwhile, the city's greenery authorities unveiled a list of 118 parks as demonstration examples on the promotion of civilized park tour behavior on Thursday.

These include camping, dining, pet keeping behaviors, and eco-friendly practices during visits to parks, as well as science popularization and education activities, according to the bureau.

The aim of the selection is to promote civilized visitor behavior at city parks, officials said.

Shanghai has added another 162 parks this year, bringing the total to 832 and making a significant step towards its goal of "a city of parks."

Shanghai takes advantage of every space for green oases
Ti Gong

Hanghua Park

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     