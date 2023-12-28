Shanghai takes advantage of every space for green oases

The city added 431,000 square meters of vertical greenery this year, surpassing the annual target of 400,000 square meters, the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau said.

Shanghai has been taking advantage of every piece of spare space to create a green oasis for its residents amidst the concrete jungle of urban areas.

The gray side of numerous facilities, from bridge supports and substations to the walls of residential complexes and parking garages is being beautified with soothing greens and a combination of art elements.

The city has added 431,000 square meters of vertical landscape greenery this year, surpassing the annual target of 400,000 square meters, the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau announced recently.

Between 2021 and 2025, the city's new vertical landscape greenery should amount to 2 million square meters with 1.28 million square meters accomplished so far.

These plants, mainly vines, have added vitality and color to the city, officials said.

Meanwhile, the city's greenery authorities unveiled a list of 118 parks as demonstration examples on the promotion of civilized park tour behavior on Thursday.

These include camping, dining, pet keeping behaviors, and eco-friendly practices during visits to parks, as well as science popularization and education activities, according to the bureau.

The aim of the selection is to promote civilized visitor behavior at city parks, officials said.

Shanghai has added another 162 parks this year, bringing the total to 832 and making a significant step towards its goal of "a city of parks."