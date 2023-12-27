News / Metro

CPPCC Shanghai to hold plenary from January 22 to 25

Ke Jiayun
  17:42 UTC+8, 2023-12-28       0
The Second Plenary Session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Shanghai Committee is scheduled to be held between January 22 and 25.
The Second Plenary Session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Shanghai Committee is to be held between January 22 and 25.

The four-day session of the CPPCC will hear and deliberate work reports and reports of proposals of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC Shanghai Committee, as well as adding members to the standing committee.

The new members will sit in on the session of the Shanghai People's Congress as non-voting participants.

They will also hear and deliberate work reports of the government, the standing committee of Shanghai People's Congress, and other relevant reports.

