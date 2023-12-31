Cold front expected to clear heavy pollution

Shanghai was heavily polluted on Sunday as a result of air flow from the northwest.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The main pollutant was PM2.5, with a concentration of 226 micrograms per cubic meter at 8am on Sunday, according to the Shanghai Bureau of Ecology and Environment.

The air quality is expected to be moderately polluted for next few hours but will improve on Monday thanks to the arrival of a cold front.

Temperatures are forecast to range from 3 to 9 degrees Celsius on Monday – the first day of 2024, compared with highs of 14 degrees in the past two days.

People are advised to stay indoors during heavily polluted days or wear masks if they must go outside.