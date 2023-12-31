﻿
News / Metro

Cold front expected to clear heavy pollution

﻿ Wang Yanlin
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Wang Yanlin Zhu Yuting
  17:31 UTC+8, 2023-12-31       0
Shanghai was heavily polluted on Sunday as a result of air flow from the northwest.
﻿ Wang Yanlin
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Wang Yanlin Zhu Yuting
  17:31 UTC+8, 2023-12-31       0
Cold front expected to clear heavy pollution
Dong Jun / SHINE

Residents are advised to wear masks if they must go outside.

Shanghai was heavily polluted on Sunday as a result of air flow from the northwest.

The main pollutant was PM2.5, with a concentration of 226 micrograms per cubic meter at 8am on Sunday, according to the Shanghai Bureau of Ecology and Environment.

The air quality is expected to be moderately polluted for next few hours but will improve on Monday thanks to the arrival of a cold front.

Temperatures are forecast to range from 3 to 9 degrees Celsius on Monday – the first day of 2024, compared with highs of 14 degrees in the past two days.

People are advised to stay indoors during heavily polluted days or wear masks if they must go outside.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     