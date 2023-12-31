﻿
Patriotic programs for the young to screen

A six-episode educational program will be screened on Shanghai TV Station from Monday, with students receiving patriotic education in line with their interests and demands.
Ti Gong

A staff member from the first national congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Shanghai shares stories of the early communists in Shanghai.

A six-episode educational program will be screened on Shanghai Education TV Station from Monday, with students in different age groups receiving patriotic education in line with their interests and demands.

Students in primary schools will have moral classes, while middle school students will have music and physical education classes, and high school and university students will have political classes.

Each episode is 30 minutes with the interactive participation of students and teachers.

The courses are based on real persons and events in history such as cultural relics from the site of the first national congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Shanghai. And the story of Chen Wangdao, the first Chinese translator of The Communist Manifesto. They will tell the history of the country and promote patriotic education to minors and young people.

Many vivid stories behind these great events and people will be shared on the program through plain language.

The program will be on at 7:35pm on Monday and the following Saturdays until February 3.

The TV station's public WeChat account SETVpublic will have online broadcast and playback.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
