New alliance to power tech growth in Delta

Yang Jian
  17:29 UTC+8, 2023-12-31       0
The Yangtze River Delta region is gearing up for a digital boost with the launch of the digital technology application service industry chain alliance on Friday.
Yang Jian
The alliance was initiated by the Jiangsu Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai at the 3rd Jiangsu Business Conference.

The alliance aims to enhance digital transformation, encourage sharing of tech resources and speed up tech progress across one of China's most economically vibrant areas.

Nanxiang Town, in Shanghai's outskirts Jiading District, is the demonstration center for the newly unveiled alliance.

The move is designed to drive the regional economy by embracing digital changes and match the wider economic aims of China, according to the chamber.

The alliance positions the Yangtze River Delta as a key hub in China's tech scene, ready to attract investment and compete on a global tech stage.

A "reception room" for new businesses from the neighboring Jiangsu was launched at the Global Harbor mall in Putuo District.

Meanwhile, five leading Jiangsu companies signed cooperation agreements with business federations from five Shanghai districts - Jiading, Qingpu, Putuo, Hongkou and Songjiang. The cooperation is part of the "Jiangsu Merchants Enter Shanghai" project to drive economic growth in the region.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
