Students celebrate New Year in traditional ways

Students at Luwan No.1 Central Primary School in Huangpu District of Shanghai had a big celebration to welcome the New Year on Friday.

It's the 19th year the school has organized activities to engage students in traditional Chinese ways to ring in the New Year.

Traditional food popular on important Chinese holidays were on offer, such as puffed rice, tanghulu (sugar-coated haws), sugar painting and spun sugar.

Grocery stores were set up, and time-honored brands were invited into the campus.

There were also lion dances, lantern riddles, a face-changing performance, pitch-pot games and other activities, in which students could win snacks, such as candies and fruits, as prizes.

At some booths, they could even try their own hand at making the snacks and food, such as jiaozi, or dumplings.

There was even a barber to offer haircuts to students.

Dong Jun / SHINE

