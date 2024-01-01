China's first homegrown large cruise ship starts maiden commercial voyage

China's first domestically-built large cruise ship, the Adora Magic City, left a port in Shanghai on Monday, embarking on its maiden commercial voyage.

China's first domestically-built large cruise ship, the Adora Magic City, left a port in Shanghai on Monday, embarking on its maiden commercial voyage.

The Adora Magic City is 323.6 meters in length, has a gross weight of 135,500 tonnes and can accommodate up to 5,246 passengers across a total of 2,125 guest rooms. It has 16 floors and a total of 40,000 square meters of public living and recreational space.