China's first homegrown large cruise ship starts maiden commercial voyage
18:01 UTC+8, 2024-01-01 0
China's first domestically-built large cruise ship, the Adora Magic City, left a port in Shanghai on Monday, embarking on its maiden commercial voyage.
18:01 UTC+8, 2024-01-01 0
China's first domestically-built large cruise ship, the Adora Magic City, left a port in Shanghai on Monday, embarking on its maiden commercial voyage.
The Adora Magic City is 323.6 meters in length, has a gross weight of 135,500 tonnes and can accommodate up to 5,246 passengers across a total of 2,125 guest rooms. It has 16 floors and a total of 40,000 square meters of public living and recreational space.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Special Reports