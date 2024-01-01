Xuhui's Zikawei Library celebrates first year of operation

On opening January 1 last year, the 18,650-square-meter library in the core area of Xujiahui quickly became one of the most popular cultural venues in the city.

Surrounded by the heady scent of books, a special activity marking the one-year anniversary of the opening of the Zikawei Library in Xuhui District and to celebrate the New Year was held on Monday, with new plans announced to delight the library's avid readers.

Over the past year, the library welcomed nearly 2 million domestic and overseas visitors, and even the winter chill failed to dampen their enthusiasm.

On Monday, a commemorative envelope and a special newspaper marking the occasion were issued and delivered to readers.

Some special readers received commemorative reader's cards. A reading event was held at the same time, together with a literature exhibition.

The library boasts about 800 seats for readers, and has two floors underground and three floors above ground.

As a comprehensive library, it incorporates literature, a reading area for children, exhibition and lecture spaces, art appreciation, a culture bazaar, and tourist information services and functions.

"The library has a very beautiful and impressive environment, which provides an enchanting venue for reading and getting immersed in the long roll of history," said Wang Fang, an avid reader who frequents the library.

On Monday, the library signed a cooperation agreement with Yuelu Academy in Changsha, the capital city of central China's Hunan Province, known as one of "China's four academies" with its history dating back to Northern Song Dynasty (AD 960-1127).

Under the cooperation, cultural exchange activities will be held, including a "dialogue between the two cities."

In 2024, a series of lectures focusing on the historical evolution of Shanghai, its culture and every aspect of locals' lives will be held at the library.

