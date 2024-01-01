New online portal for expat services launched

Shanghai's government unveiled a new online portal for expatriate services on Monday, introducing the beta version of its English website (english.shanghai.gov.cn).

Shanghai's government unveiled a new online portal for expatriate services on Monday, introducing the beta version of its English website (english.shanghai.gov.cn) alongside social media accounts on Facebook, X, and WeChat, to better serve the city's large and growing international population.

The portal aims to become a user-friendly, one-stop hub with multilingual information, resources, and services for foreigners traveling to Shanghai, settling in, or residing in the metropolis.

The goal is to provide authoritative information and interactive services in areas such as doing business and finding a job, apart from studying, traveling and shopping in Shanghai. Offline events will be organized to help expatriates integrate into city's life.

The portal will be made available in eight other languages – Japanese, Korean, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, and Arabic – in due time.