﻿
News / Metro

Fully biodegradable closure successful in treating congenital heart problem

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:42 UTC+8, 2024-01-11       0
Shanghai Yida Hospital announced city's first successful surgery for a common congenital heart problem using a fully biodegradable closure, on a 39-year-old patient from Xinjiang.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:42 UTC+8, 2024-01-11       0

Shanghai Yida Hospital announced the city's first successful surgery for a common congenital heart problem using a fully biodegradable closure, with the whole process guided through a transesophageal echocardiography, which uses no radiation and does not require the injection of a contrast agent.

A 39-year-old patient from Xinjiang with patent foramen ovale, a remnant of the fetal circulatory system and present in about one-quarter of the general population, received the treatment. He had suffered serious migraine headaches due to the defect.

"Most people don't suffer symptoms, however those with complications like unknown-cause migraine headaches, nausea, fatigue, or stroke should receive treatment,"said Dr Li Baojun from Shanghai Yida Hospital's heart center. "The traditional therapy is surgery, through which a metal closure is introduced to close the hole. This runs the risk of complications."

Yida, which is among the first batch of hospitals to be approved to use the world's first fully biodegradable occlude, decided to use the new technology for the patient.

Such devices are made of specific medical polymer materials, which gradually degrade and are safely absorbed by the human body after guiding the patient's own tissue to grow to cover the original hole in about a year.

Fully biodegradable closure successful in treating congenital heart problem
Ti Gong

Doctors perform the operation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     