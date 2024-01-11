﻿
Anhui showcases its agricultural produce at city fair

﻿ Hu Min
  18:39 UTC+8, 2024-01-11
Anhui Province is promoting its agricultural specialties and rural tourism at the Shanghai Exhibition Center.
Ti Gong

The agriculture product market is ongoing at the Shanghai Exhibition Center.

The Shanghai Exhibition Center in downtown Jing'an District is full of Spring Festival flavors from east China's Anhui Province.

The three-day agricultural product fair, spread over 20,000 square meters, has gathered the provincial specialty agricultural products that are delighting Shanghai taste buds.

Sausages, ham, dried salted fish, banya, or "flat duck," stinky mandarin fish, a local delicacy, the Dangshan pear, Huaiyuan pomegranate, tea leaf, and mutton are among the items that are being promoted at the fair.

Ti Gong

A sausage, weighing 104 kilograms, is on display.

The Department of Culture and Tourism of Anhui Province is urging Shanghai residents to enjoy the magical winter landscape of the Yellow Mountain area, the Spring Festival, and rural tourism in the province.

Xidi and Hongcun, UNESCO World Cultural Heritage sites, Mount Jiuhua, Sanhe Ancient Town, and Chengkan Village, designed on bagua, or Eight Diagrams, are among Anhui's 683 A-level scenic features.

Nearly 60 percent of provincial tourism is rural. Camping, health, farming, intangible cultural heritage, and minsu (Chinese B&B) are now available in rural tourism offerings.

Ti Gong

If you go:

Date: 9am-5pm, through Saturday

Address: 1000 Yan'an Rd M., Jing'an District

上海市静安区延安中路1000号

Admission: Free

Ti Gong

Shanghai Exhibition Center
