Japanese household goods brand Muji fined for incorrect labelling

  16:06 UTC+8, 2024-01-18
The Shanghai branch of Japanese household goods company Muji has been fined and had illegal gains confiscated for a quality problem, a recent administrative penalty notice by the market watchdog of Jing'an District revealed.

Some grey striped short-sleeved T-shirts for children sold by the company were found to be below standard for fiber content in a sample test in May last year by market regulators in north China's Shanxi Province, which referred the case to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

The cotton content of the clothing failed to match what was on the label, according to officials.

The company was fined more than 2,500 yuan (US$351) and illegal gains of 377 yuan were confiscated.

