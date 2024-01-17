News / Metro

AI techs developed for better use of expat ID 'five-star card'

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:50 UTC+8, 2024-01-17       0
A Shanghai-based firm is offering AI-powered adaptation and usage optimization for the latest version of the permanent residence identity card for expats, or the "five-star card."
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:50 UTC+8, 2024-01-17       0

A Shanghai-based company is offering AI-powered adaptation and usage optimization for the latest version of the permanent residence identity card for expats, or the "five-star card," which was launched last month.

The techs help organizations, from banks, transportation stations to government bureaus, to easily recognize the cards and improve its adaptation, facilitation and safety, Intsig,the Shanghai-based firm that developed the OCR (optical character recognition) technologies, announced on Wednesday.

AI techs developed for better use of expat ID 'five-star card'
Ti Gong

The new-version expat ID card, also called the "five-star card," was officially issued nationwide on December 1, 2023.

The new-version expat ID card was officially issued nationwide on December 1 last year. Because of the newly-added five-star element, this version of the permanent residence permit has been dubbed the "five-star card."

In detail, it optimizes the storage method of document information, beautifies the layout, adopts more advanced anti-counterfeiting technology, and enhances personal information protection and data security, according to the National Immigration Administration.

The holder can use the card alone as a personal identity certificate when it is necessary to prove his or her identity instead of presenting a passport. It can be used by expats as a key document for financial, educational, medical, transportation, accommodation, communication, work, tax and social insurance, property registration and litigation in China.

Intsig's techs help organizations to intelligently and quickly identify English and Chinese names in the new version of the card, as well as gender, date of birth, nationality, document number, expiry date, and issuing authority information, even in dark and complicated environments.

As an artificial intelligence firm developing OCR techs for many years, Intsig's applications are being used in various industries and in over 50 languages, including English, French, German, Italian and Japanese.

AI techs developed for better use of expat ID 'five-star card'
Ti Gong

New AI techs that deal with complicated usage environments can help expats make better use of the card.

The techs can also detect tampered or counterfeit images, which are virtually invisible to the human eye, according to Intsig.

With the new permanent residency card, expats can conveniently purchase plane and train tickets; check in at hotels; conduct financial transactions such as banking, securities, and foreign exchange; handle communication services such as mobile phones and WiFi access; and process matters related to taxation, social insurance, property registration, public security and traffic management, customs, and other government services. They can also easily register and use various internet e-commerce platforms such as Alipay, WeChat, and JD.com.

Since the issuance of the new version of the card, the number of new applications and replacements has increased significantly, the National Immigration Administration said in January.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Alipay
Alibaba
Wechat
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     