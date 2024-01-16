Great World celebrates lunar New Year with traditional customs

A nostalgic Chinese New Year celebration was launched at the over century-old Shanghai Great World, also known as the Dashijie entertainment center, on Tuesday.

Ti Gong

A nostalgic Chinese New Year celebration was launched at the over century-old Shanghai Great World, also known as the Dashijie entertainment center, on Tuesday to showcase traditional festive ceremonies and traditions.

Visitors are encouraged to take part in traditional festive activities such as touhu (arrow throwing), sheli (archery) and chuiwan (an ancient Chinese game similar to golf) to celebrate the approaching the Year of the Dragon, which begins on February 10.

Chen Qinjian, a senior folklorist and vice chairman of the Shanghai Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection Committee, emphasized the ethereal nature of the dragon in Chinese folklore.

He described it as a unique spiritual and powerful force representing the daring and resilient spirit of the Chinese people.

Ti Gong

Huangpu District launched the three-week long event aimed at reviving traditional Lunar New Year customs, said Li Bin, the organizer of the event.

Li said the event would involve various elements such as traditional culture, regional customs and festive rituals, offering an array of interactive experiences to the public.

The recent success of the TV drama "Blossoms Shanghai," set in 1990s Shanghai, has heightened interest in the Yunnan Road S. area near Great World.

The organizer has created a "New Year Picture Street," featuring traditional New Year paintings from various regional styles for public enjoyment.

Great World, established in 1917 and once known as the "Top Club of East Asia," has been transformed into a "performing arts world" after a major renovation last year. The venue now features a number of small theaters and is attracting a surging number of young customers.

Ti Gong

If you go:

Event: Great World Lunar New Year Celebration



Duration: Through February 4

Admission: Free

Address: 1 Xizang Road S.

Public Transport: Dashijie Station, Metro Line 8, 14