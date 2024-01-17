News / Metro

Digital-based health management research begins in Shanghai

The study will use and promote whole-life health management and intelligent tools and devices and work out individualized evaluations and precise lifestyle interventions.
Metabolic disorders such as obesity and hyperlipidemia are the most prevalent health problems for Chinese workers, according to a report studying the data of health checkups of nearly 2.5 million office workers between 30 and 60 years old in 31 cities in the nation.

Pulmonary nodules, thyroid nodules, and fatty liver are the commonest issues, while women should pay attention to diseases of the reproductive system and the early onset of osteoporosis, experts told a health management forum at the Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine on Tuesday, when a cohort study on digital-boosted health management began.

The study will use and promote whole-life health management and intelligent tools and devices and work out individualized evaluations and precise lifestyle interventions including nutrition and diet, sports, mental management, and healthy sleep through digital medicine and big data as well as the public's voluntary health awareness. Through medical lifestyle interventions, experts want to achieve the prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and reverse of chronic diseases.

Officials from the Shanghai Health Commission said digital medicine is the trend for health care and a useful tool to boost standardized, regular, and individualized health management, and also plays a rising role in health education and promotion.

