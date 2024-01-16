Here is a list of snack streets to savor in Shanghai

Explore the street food establishments that have gained in popularity following the success of the television series "Blossoms Shanghai."

The television series "Blossoms Shanghai" may have ended, yet the fascination with Shanghai culture it ignited endures.

The series has helped promote local tourism, sparked heated online debates, and introduced Shanghai cuisine and snacks across China.

Shanghai Daily has put up a list of streets where you can find delectable and genuine street food made popular in the series.

Yunnan Road S.

Yunnan Road S. Food Street in downtown Huangpu District is the oldest in the city and home to time-honored brands and new Internet celebrity restaurants.



Century-old brands like chicken restaurant Xiao Shao Xing, mutton hot pot Hong Chang Xing, glutinous rice vendor Wu Fang Zhai, and Deda Western Restaurant are among the famous restaurants here.

Recently, Auntie's Milk Tea and Abao's Fried Pork Chop have gained in popularity.

The "Great World Food Street" was built in September 1991 for the Huangpu Tourism Festival. In 1992 and September 1998, it became "Shanghai Food Street" and "Yunnan Road S. Food Street."

Transport: Dashijie Station of Metro Line 8

Imaginechina

Wujiang Road

Wang Jia Sha is a popular Shanghai snack brand on Wujiang Road Food Street.



It previously featured Shanghai's authentic snacks and local specialties on mobile vending carts. The renovated street now offers dining, retail, tourism, culture, etc.

It features international restaurants and bakeries on both sides, as well as several cosmetic and clothing brands.

Transport: Nanjing Road W. Station of Metro Line 2/12/13

Imaginechina

Changli Road

Changli Road Food Street in the Pudong New Area is a famous late-night snack market known for its seafood, barbecues, and snacks.



After renovation, the food street has a new look with a neater street and stores.

Transport: Chengshan Road Station of Metro Line 8, Changqing Road Station of Metro Line 7

Pudong Fabu

New Pengpu Night Market (Changzhong Road)

The former Pengpu Night Market was famous for commodities and snacks. It gathered all kinds of vendors who put up stalls that occupied 2 kilometers of Linfen and Wenxi roads.



The market was renovated and reemerged as "Happy Night Market" near Pengpu Xincun Station on Metro Line 1. Today, more than 1,700 businesses operate there.

Transport: Pengpu Xincun Station of Metro Line 1

Shanghai Fabu

Shanghai Fabu

Zhaozhou Road

Zhaozhou Road is the birthplace of numerous local restaurants with distinct characteristics.



There is a stall called "Long Leg Noodles" that can close at any time, such as when the vendor couple is unhappy, the weather is terrible, or the duo has a dispute!

Then there are "Slap Wontons," which means that the Chinese dumplings are so tasty that you won't stop eating them even if you get slapped.

"Grandma's Soy Milk" is remembered by many people even after the owner's death. "Spicy Shredded Pork Noodles" is highly acclaimed by real estate mogul Pan Shiyi.

Following renovations, several establishments relocated to surrounding districts, but some of them are moving back.

Transport: Xintiandi Station of Metro Line 10

Dazhong Dianping

Zhapu Road

Zhapu Road Food Street in Hongkou District was one of Shanghai's first mid-1980s food streets.



The road was merely a little road with old shikumen (stone-gate) houses in the early 1980s. Ding Baogen, a young man, broke down a residential building wall in 1984 and opened a snack shop, which later became the "Dingxiang Restaurant."

Private eateries started to open on the road, and by 1996, there were over 120, earning it the moniker of "Little Hong Kong." Fierce competition forced most of them out of business.

Locals are flocking to the road these days because a movie starring Zhang Ziyi is being filmed in Jiangyuan Lane and its former look has been temporarily restored.

Transport: Tiantong Road Station of Metro Lines 12

Xiaohongshu user adol

Huanghe Road

Huanghe Road in Huangpu District is the new favorite after numerous "Blossoms Shanghai" scenes were shot there.



It boasted several old-fashioned treats.

Huanghe Road Food Street, which was founded in 1993, evolved into a business banquet venue with over 50 high-end hotels and restaurants serving Shanghainese, Cantonese, and Sichuan cuisine.

Over time, public dining has overtaken high-end catering. Both sides of the street have cheap Shanghai-style scallion pancakes, Chongqing noodles, steamed dumplings, barbecue, and other delicacies.

Transport: People's Square Station of Metro Lines 1/2/8

Imaginechina

Daxue Road

Daxue Road, or University Avenue, runs from Guoding Road in the west to Fudan University and is a paradise for unusual, diverse meals.



Roadside and neighboring eateries serve Chinese cuisine and snacks in addition to American, Mexican, Italian, Thai, Vietnamese, Japanese, and South Korean food.

It's popular with college students and white-collar workers.

Transport: Jiangwan Stadium Station of Metro Line 10

Imaginechina

Hongquan Road in Minhang District has a "South Korea Street" for South Korean food, while Gubei in Changning District offers plenty of Japanese food options.

Jinri Minhang