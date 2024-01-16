Shanghai to promote health education on Douyin

The Shanghai Health Commission teams up with Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, to promote health education through a more fashionable and wider short video platform.

Under the cooperation agreement signed on Tuesday, local medical facilities and medics will spread health education and promotion through officially certified accounts on Douyin, which will establish the nation's first province-based health education channel. Innovative programs like music prescription and lifestyle guidance will be tried on the channel using methods that attract the youth.

Top medical experts will also be invited to open accounts on Douyin to promote health knowledge as well as enhancing the influence and effects of their health promotion.

The commission said it will also work with Douyin to establish rules on online health promotion to regulate the practice and protect the public from misleading information from unqualified sources.