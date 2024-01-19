News / Metro

Virtual reality project to help sick, disabled and elderly

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:27 UTC+8, 2024-01-19       0
Tongji University project, nation's first domestically-developed intelligent rehabilitation system, to help perfect services and provide patients with more effective training.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:27 UTC+8, 2024-01-19       0

The nation's first domestically-developed intelligent rehabilitation system was put into clinical use at Tongji University Yangzhi Rehabilitation Hospital as part of a national project.

Led by Tongji University, the project is to build a virtual reality-based complicated environment simulation and behavior monitoring and analysis platform for the disabled, sick and elderly, officials said.

To meet the demands of people with poor mobility, the project aims to explore a VR-supported rehabilitation technique system through vision, listening, touching and vestibule stimulation and study the impact from temperature, humidity, oxygen content and air pressure on mobility and cognition to create an innovative evaluation and training method through immersive and interactive experiences.

Virtual reality project to help sick, disabled and elderly
Ti Gong

Virtual reality is used for rehabilitation training and research at Tongji University's Yangzhi Rehabilitation Hospital.

Jin Lingjing, the hospital's president, said the project can help perfect current rehabilitation services and provide patients with more effective, precise and individualized training.

"With the combination of virtual reality, robotic technology, wearable devices, sports analysis and biomechanics, we want to develop and provide patients with whole-process management and high-compliance training to speed up patients' rehabilitation, improve their body and nerve function as well as raise their life quality," he said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     