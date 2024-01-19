Virtual reality project to help sick, disabled and elderly

Tongji University project, nation's first domestically-developed intelligent rehabilitation system, to help perfect services and provide patients with more effective training.

The nation's first domestically-developed intelligent rehabilitation system was put into clinical use at Tongji University Yangzhi Rehabilitation Hospital as part of a national project.

Led by Tongji University, the project is to build a virtual reality-based complicated environment simulation and behavior monitoring and analysis platform for the disabled, sick and elderly, officials said.

To meet the demands of people with poor mobility, the project aims to explore a VR-supported rehabilitation technique system through vision, listening, touching and vestibule stimulation and study the impact from temperature, humidity, oxygen content and air pressure on mobility and cognition to create an innovative evaluation and training method through immersive and interactive experiences.

Jin Lingjing, the hospital's president, said the project can help perfect current rehabilitation services and provide patients with more effective, precise and individualized training.

"With the combination of virtual reality, robotic technology, wearable devices, sports analysis and biomechanics, we want to develop and provide patients with whole-process management and high-compliance training to speed up patients' rehabilitation, improve their body and nerve function as well as raise their life quality," he said.