Shanghai hospital offers training courses for global eye medics

Myopia is more common in Asia than in Western countries, with China having about half of its population suffering from myopia.

A myopia forum showcasing the latest in clinical technology, achievements in health education on myopia prevention and control, as well as offering training courses for young medics from China and abroad has been launched in Shanghai.

As a highlight, a dozen young professionals from Malaysia participated in training courses on implantable collamer lenses (ICL) for correction of severe myopia.

"Myopia is not only a medical and social issue in China but also a focus for the Asian region, so we should cooperate more and make joint efforts on myopia prevention and control, including minimally invasive theory and safety on myopia surgery to benefit more patients," said Dr Zhou Xingtao, president of Fudan University's Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital, organizer of the forum and training courses.

Myopia is more common in Asia than in Western countries, with China having about half of its population suffering from myopia.

The incidence of severe myopia and extremely severe myopia covers 20 percent and 10 percent of the myopia population, respectively, which is substantially higher than in Western countries,

Experts said a wider and more precise myopia prevention and management network should be established. Regulating clinical practice and offering training for young and grassroots medics are very important.

By the end of last year, the hospital had launched six training courses to cultivate nearly 1,000 medics across the nation, boosting standardized and high-quality myopia prevention and treatment.

A stage play made by the hospital to promote knowledge about eyes and enhance myopia awareness among children and parents has completed 52 performances with 12,000 offline audience members and over 3.3 million online views last year.