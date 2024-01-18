News / Metro

90-year-old doctor donates money to medical foundation to celebrate her birthday

  17:15 UTC+8, 2024-01-18
Wen Yumei and her husband set up the One Health Foundation to honor young teachers and medical students involved in interdisciplinary and comprehensive medical research in 2013.
Ti Gong

Dr Wen Yumei (center), a leading virologist, celebrates her 90th birthday while announcing she would donate another 500,000 yuan into the medical foundation set up by her and her husband.

Dr Wen Yumei, one of China's top virologists at Fudan University who focuses primarily on hepatitis B research, announced on Tuesday, her 90th birthday, that she would donate another 500,000 yuan (US$70,263) to set up a senile medicine program in a medical foundation launched by herself and her husband.

The couple set up the One Health Foundation to honor young teachers and medical students involved in interdisciplinary and comprehensive medical research in 2013, when she was 80 years old. The foundation honors medical students and teachers with excellent performance in research and education on microbiology, infectious disease, public health, and pharmacy.

In recent years, Wen has given continuous donations to the foundation and the extra 500,000 yuan is specifically targeted to senile medicine research, in an effort to encourage young medical professionals to become involved in innovative research on the health of the elderly.

"For me, the most important thing is to be more devoted to society, and I was proud to set up the foundation and launch the nation's first non-governmental international medical journal 'Emerging Microbes and Infections,' which receives support and recognition at home and abroad," she said.

"I want to do more for young professionals and I am glad to see their growth on my shoulders."

Source: SHINE
