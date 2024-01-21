Time to wrap up warmly with snow on the way

City residents are likely to brave the first snow of 2024 late Sunday or early Monday, after they have shivered their way through recent cold, rainy days.

Under the influence of the strong cold front coming from the north, the temperature will drop by at least 8 degrees Celsius within 48 hours from Sunday morning when the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau issued a blue alert for cold.

The high of Sunday stood at 6 degrees, and with the expected snow, the temperatures will be brought down to between 1 and -1 degrees on Monday.

People are advised to keep warm with special protection over heads and hands, even though the snow won't last for long.

It will be cloudy and cold from Tuesday to Thursday, with lows below freezing.

On Tuesday morning, temperatures are expected to drop to -4 degrees to -3 degrees, especially in the suburbs, where severe freezing is more likely to occur at -6 degrees to -5 degrees.

People are also reminded that it is vital to ensure safety on the road in the face of the upcoming rain and snow.

There has been debate online over whether snow boots are suitable for snowy days.

Despite the fact that snow boots provide great slip resistance and warmth, most are not waterproof, experts said.

In rainy and snowy weather, it is vital to choose a pair of shoes that are both waterproof and slip-resistant.