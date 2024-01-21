Yuyuan Garden Lantern Fair Illuminates Chinese culture

The Yuyuan Garden Lantern Fair, one of the most popular Chinese New Year celebrations in Shanghai, began on Sunday, continuing with the theme of "Mountain and Sea."

The Yuyuan Garden Lantern Fair, one of the most popular Chinese New Year celebrations in Shanghai, began on Sunday, marking the 29th dazzling display of the national-level intangible cultural heritage.

This year, the fair continues the theme of "Mountain and Sea," with a focus on the "Sea Chapter," highlighting dragons and mythical creatures from the "Classic of Mountains and Seas" for the approaching Year of the Dragon.

The 40-day event features a blend of traditional Chinese New Year flavors and the mysteries of the seas. Four main entrances and five major scenes at the fair present a surreal world where the zodiac dragon intermingles with marine flora and fauna.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Visitors enter through the four main gates, guarded by dragon gods, leading to an underwater world. Each gate extends New Year wishes and good fortune to the public.

Inside, different zones create a special underwater realm. At the Golden Square, an inverted mountain and a colorful coral-like tree stand, surrounded by magical fruits and lively fish. A gold tree, a popular wishing spot in previous years, invites visitors to make New Year wishes.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The Ninghui Road lantern display, known as "Fish and Dragons Dance Overnight," showcases colorful fish forming a dragon, weaving through traditional Chinese architectural elements.

At the Central Square, a giant yellow dragon encircles a blue sphere lifted by waves, symbolizing protection and growth. Various dragons dance among the waves, creating a vibrant scene.

The iconic Zigzag Bridge leads to a deep-sea world, where fish and dragons interact and create a charming atmosphere. The bridge itself features a dragon horse installation surrounded by leaping fish, pearls, and corals, which symbolize prosperity and happiness.

Yuyuan Old Street is adorned with dragon-patterned palace lanterns. The lanterns, inspired by Suzhou Silk Museum collections, trace the evolution of dragon patterns through time.

A lighting ceremony was held on Sunday night, marked by dazzling lights, drum music and dancers celebrating the New Year.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

In collaboration with Alipay, this year's fair introduces an augmented reality (AR) interactive experience, allowing visitors to enjoy a virtual lantern fair and lighting ceremony.

The fair also features creative cultural products, like the popular hand-held dragon lanterns, and children's dragon hats, combining traditional motifs with modern design.

This year, the Yuyuan lantern fair extends its reach globally, with simultaneous events in Shanghai and Paris, celebrating the 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations and the Sino-France Culture and Tourism Year.

Additional Chinese cities such as Shenyang in northeastern Liaoning Province, and Rudong in neighboring Jiangsu Province, joined in, lighting up lantern displays in celebration of Chinese New Year.

Admission tickets are required for the local event between February 10 – Spring Festival – and February 25. Tickets cost 80 yuan (US$11.1) for adults and 50 yuan for children. Visitors will receive a gift package with their ticket purchase.