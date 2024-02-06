News / Metro

Shanghai Wild Animal Park greets spring with new animal lives

Hu Min
  20:51 UTC+8, 2024-02-06       0
The park in the Pudong New Area has welcomed a brown bear cub, triplet African lion cubs, tiger cubs, and a baby chimpanzee, which are greeting visitors ahead of Spring Festival.
Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei. Reported by Hu Min. Subtitles by Hu Min.

The Shanghai Wild Animal Park in the Pudong New Area has welcomed a number of new lives recently who are starting to greet visitors as the Year of the Dragon approaches.

The baby animals include a brown bear and African lion triplets, all nearly one-month-old, and a chimpanzee that is almost three-months-old.

"These cute babies are being fed with milk and they spend most of their time sleeping like other infants," said Zhang Qing, a keeper of the baby animals. "We are keeping a close eye on their situations as they are small and fragile."

The park opened a tiger-themed restaurant and updated the performance at its circus theater to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year.

A bear cub is fed with milk on Tuesday.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A bear cub is fed with milk on Tuesday.

Info:

Opening hours: 9am - 5pm

Address: 178 Nanliu Highway, Pudong New Area 上海市浦东新区南六公路178号

Admission: 165 yuan

Tiger cubs wrestle together.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Tiger cubs wrestle together.

A chimpanzee baby is fed with milk.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A chimpanzee baby is fed with milk.

A dragon-themed decoration is outside the lion enclosure.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A dragon-themed decoration is outside the lion enclosure.

A girl at the park watches a tiger cub.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A girl at the park watches a tiger cub.

Pudong New Area
Pudong
Shanghai Wild Animal Park
