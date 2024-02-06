Shanghai Wild Animal Park greets spring with new animal lives

The park in the Pudong New Area has welcomed a brown bear cub, triplet African lion cubs, tiger cubs, and a baby chimpanzee, which are greeting visitors ahead of Spring Festival.

The Shanghai Wild Animal Park in the Pudong New Area has welcomed a number of new lives recently who are starting to greet visitors as the Year of the Dragon approaches.

The baby animals include a brown bear and African lion triplets, all nearly one-month-old, and a chimpanzee that is almost three-months-old.

"These cute babies are being fed with milk and they spend most of their time sleeping like other infants," said Zhang Qing, a keeper of the baby animals. "We are keeping a close eye on their situations as they are small and fragile."

The park opened a tiger-themed restaurant and updated the performance at its circus theater to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Info:

Opening hours: 9am - 5pm

Address: 178 Nanliu Highway, Pudong New Area 上海市浦东新区南六公路178号

Admission: 165 yuan

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE