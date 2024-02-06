Shanghai Wild Animal Park greets spring with new animal lives
The Shanghai Wild Animal Park in the Pudong New Area has welcomed a number of new lives recently who are starting to greet visitors as the Year of the Dragon approaches.
The baby animals include a brown bear and African lion triplets, all nearly one-month-old, and a chimpanzee that is almost three-months-old.
"These cute babies are being fed with milk and they spend most of their time sleeping like other infants," said Zhang Qing, a keeper of the baby animals. "We are keeping a close eye on their situations as they are small and fragile."
The park opened a tiger-themed restaurant and updated the performance at its circus theater to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year.
Info:
Opening hours: 9am - 5pm
Address: 178 Nanliu Highway, Pudong New Area 上海市浦东新区南六公路178号
Admission: 165 yuan