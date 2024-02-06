Unlimited travel tickets available on app in English

English version of Suishenxing app now offering tickets for expats and tourists that are valid for one, three or seven days for unlimited rides on public transport in Shanghai.

Expats can now buy unlimited trips on the city's subways, buses and ferries through the English version of Shanghai's intelligent transport network Suishenxing mobile app, the platform said on Tuesday.

Suishenxing offers tickets (SH MaaS Passes) for unlimited rides on public transport in Shanghai within one day, three days or seven days.

The passes take the form of a QR code. Previously, the service was only in Chinese. Suishenxing launched its English version at the end of last year and now expats can buy these tickets.

The one-day, three-day and seven-day tickets are priced at 19.8 yuan (US$2.75), 47.8 yuan and 85.8 yuan.

People can also activate and scan codes for up to two companions on the app, and can also buy and use the tickets for their families or friends. As long as the tickets are valid when users scan the code to get on buses and ferries, or enter Metro stations, they don't have to pay even if the passes are expired when they get off or exit.

Users having problems when using the Suishenxing app can call 400-820-0022 which has an English service from Monday to Friday between 9am and 6pm.

Initiated by the local government, Suishenxing is the first metropolitan platform with multiple functions, including public transport, taxi and car hailing, bike sharing and smart parking. Its original version came online in October 2022, operating based on Shanghai's Mobility as a Service (MaaS) system, which was developed by the state-owned Shanghai Mobility Service Technology Company.