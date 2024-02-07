News / Metro

Retailers raise delivery charges over Spring Festival holiday

Ding Yining
  15:58 UTC+8, 2024-02-07       0
Several major retailers in the city will charge extra delivery fees during the Chinese New Year holiday due to staff shortages alongside rising demand.
The extra service charge ranges from 3 yuan (40 US cents) to 6 yuan for each delivery order, and some supermarket online units have also raised the purchase value eligible for free delivery.

The nation's largest annual migration, which usually starts about one month ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year, causes a shortage of delivery and other services at major retail outlets while they also have to cope with rising operational costs and greater online shopping demand.

Alibaba's grocery chain Freshippo is charging a 6-yuan service fee from February 7 through February 17.

Meituan's online supermarket unit will add a 3-yuan service charge for deliveries until February 14.

Sam's Club is adding a 3-yuan extra charge from February 4 to February 17 while Dingdong Maicai's 3-yuan extra fee applies between February 8 and February 14.

RT Mart's online unit has raised the purchase value eligible for free delivery from 59 yuan to 69 yuan.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
