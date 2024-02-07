News / Metro

Exhibition highlights 19th-century European art

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  15:13 UTC+8, 2024-02-07       0
An exhibition of 19th-century European artists that celebrates the 60th anniversary of Sino-French ties is ongoing in Shanghai.
Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  15:13 UTC+8, 2024-02-07       0

Shot by Yang Meiping. Edited by Yang Meiping. Subtitles by Yang Meiping.

Exhibition highlights 19th-century European art
Ti Gong

"Venus and Putto" by French sculptor Philippe Poitevin

An exhibition of 19th-century European artists is on display at the Hai Museum of Art, Shanghai.

The museum and Rodin Art Center (Rodin Museum China Branch) collaborated on the exhibition, which also celebrates the 60th anniversary of China-France diplomatic ties.

The exhibits include French sculptor Philippe Poitevin's "Venus and Putto," Irish artist Edward Ambrose's "Cupid and Psyche" and "Psyche Revived by Cupid's Kiss," and Italy's Giuseppe Croff's "The Veiled Nun."

Exhibition highlights 19th-century European art
Ti Gong

"Cupid and Psyche" and "Psyche Revived by Cupid's Kiss" by Irish artist Edward Ambrose

"The Portrait of Mother and Daughter" by Italian artist Francesco Hayez and French painter Emil Pirchan's "Flora and Fauna, Allegory of Spring and Love" are among them.

Visitors can also admire furniture that combines sculptures and woodworking, such as a walnut cabinet whose equivalent can be found in the Louvre Museum.

Exhibition highlights 19th-century European art
Ti Gong

Works by European artists are displayed at the Hai Museum of Art, Shanghai

If you go:

Date: through April 7 (closed on Mondays), 9:30am–4:30pm

Venue: Hai Museum of Art, Shanghai 上海海派艺术馆

Address: 1536 Xinzhen Rd 闵行区新镇路1536号

Admission: Free

Exhibition highlights 19th-century European art
Ti Gong

Exquisite furniture

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     