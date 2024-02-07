Exhibition highlights 19th-century European art
An exhibition of 19th-century European artists is on display at the Hai Museum of Art, Shanghai.
The museum and Rodin Art Center (Rodin Museum China Branch) collaborated on the exhibition, which also celebrates the 60th anniversary of China-France diplomatic ties.
The exhibits include French sculptor Philippe Poitevin's "Venus and Putto," Irish artist Edward Ambrose's "Cupid and Psyche" and "Psyche Revived by Cupid's Kiss," and Italy's Giuseppe Croff's "The Veiled Nun."
"The Portrait of Mother and Daughter" by Italian artist Francesco Hayez and French painter Emil Pirchan's "Flora and Fauna, Allegory of Spring and Love" are among them.
Visitors can also admire furniture that combines sculptures and woodworking, such as a walnut cabinet whose equivalent can be found in the Louvre Museum.
If you go:
Date: through April 7 (closed on Mondays), 9:30am–4:30pm
Venue: Hai Museum of Art, Shanghai 上海海派艺术馆
Address: 1536 Xinzhen Rd 闵行区新镇路1536号
Admission: Free