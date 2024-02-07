News / Metro

Spring festivities flourish on Shanghai's streets

Jiang Xiaowei
Jiang Xiaowei
  12:32 UTC+8, 2024-02-08       0
The city streets are alive with the spirit of spring, as locals and visitors celebrate the Lunar New Year amidst colorful decorations, cultural displays, and festive activities.
Jiang Xiaowei
Jiang Xiaowei
  12:32 UTC+8, 2024-02-08       0

As the Lunar New Year approaches, the old streets of Nanxiang and Qibao Ancient Town in Shanghai are bustling with crowds, as residents and tourists alike embrace the festive spirit. Meanwhile, on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street, traditional shops are adorned with elaborate decorations, enveloping visitors in a rich atmosphere of celebration.

Spring festivities flourish on Shanghai's streets
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

At Shuangta Square in Jiading's Nanxiang, a dragon soars high into the sky, flanked by rows of vibrant red lanterns, infusing the area with joyous New Year vibes.

Spring festivities flourish on Shanghai's streets
Gu Shihang / SHINE

Jiading District hosts over 200 holiday cultural and tourism activities, focusing on promoting traditional culture and showcasing the district.

Spring festivities flourish on Shanghai's streets
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Throughout the festive period, Jiading district has organized a series of events highlighting its rich cultural heritage, including the Nanxiang Old Street Lantern Exhibition, Guyi Garden Spring Tours, the Spring Blessing Ceremony at Yong'an Pagoda and Zhouqiao.

Spring festivities flourish on Shanghai's streets
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

In Zhonglou Square in Minhang's Qibao Ancient Town, a "golden dragon" sets the stage for a festive ambiance. The body of the dragon is formed by a corridor of lanterns, inviting visitors to stroll through, with each lantern adorned with well-wishes, adding blessings to the festive atmosphere.

Spring festivities flourish on Shanghai's streets
Gu Shihang / SHINE

In Qibao Ancient Town, steaming hot tangyuan (glutinous rice balls) and pastries are popular specialties that everyone queues up to purchase.

Spring festivities flourish on Shanghai's streets
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Throughout Spring Festival, seven locations within the ancient town will be adorned with colorful lights, creating a vibrant New Year atmosphere unique to Qibao.

Spring festivities flourish on Shanghai's streets
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street has undergone a transformation.The Nanjing Road Market has made its debut at the newly refurbished Century Square, featuring over eighty specialty merchants and interactive installations, including a celebratory "Dragon Gate," inviting visitors to explore and engage with the festivities.

Spring festivities flourish on Shanghai's streets
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

In the CIIE Market area, a plethora of exquisite products are on display, including handmade New Zealand honey yogurt, Nepalese cashmere scarves, Syrian rose essential oil, flameless Thai incense, and Pakistani camel leather lamps.

Spring festivities flourish on Shanghai's streets
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Traditional stores along Nanjing Road have a diverse array of Chinese New Year gift packages, offering not only new items but delicacies only available during Spring Festival.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Qibao
Nanjing Road
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     