Spring festivities flourish on Shanghai's streets

As the Lunar New Year approaches, the old streets of Nanxiang and Qibao Ancient Town in Shanghai are bustling with crowds, as residents and tourists alike embrace the festive spirit. Meanwhile, on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street, traditional shops are adorned with elaborate decorations, enveloping visitors in a rich atmosphere of celebration.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
At Shuangta Square in Jiading's Nanxiang, a dragon soars high into the sky, flanked by rows of vibrant red lanterns, infusing the area with joyous New Year vibes.
Gu Shihang / SHINE
Jiading District hosts over 200 holiday cultural and tourism activities, focusing on promoting traditional culture and showcasing the district.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Throughout the festive period, Jiading district has organized a series of events highlighting its rich cultural heritage, including the Nanxiang Old Street Lantern Exhibition, Guyi Garden Spring Tours, the Spring Blessing Ceremony at Yong'an Pagoda and Zhouqiao.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
In Zhonglou Square in Minhang's Qibao Ancient Town, a "golden dragon" sets the stage for a festive ambiance. The body of the dragon is formed by a corridor of lanterns, inviting visitors to stroll through, with each lantern adorned with well-wishes, adding blessings to the festive atmosphere.
Gu Shihang / SHINE
In Qibao Ancient Town, steaming hot tangyuan (glutinous rice balls) and pastries are popular specialties that everyone queues up to purchase.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Throughout Spring Festival, seven locations within the ancient town will be adorned with colorful lights, creating a vibrant New Year atmosphere unique to Qibao.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street has undergone a transformation.The Nanjing Road Market has made its debut at the newly refurbished Century Square, featuring over eighty specialty merchants and interactive installations, including a celebratory "Dragon Gate," inviting visitors to explore and engage with the festivities.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
In the CIIE Market area, a plethora of exquisite products are on display, including handmade New Zealand honey yogurt, Nepalese cashmere scarves, Syrian rose essential oil, flameless Thai incense, and Pakistani camel leather lamps.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Traditional stores along Nanjing Road have a diverse array of Chinese New Year gift packages, offering not only new items but delicacies only available during Spring Festival.
Source: SHINE
Editor: Chen Jie