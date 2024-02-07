Spring festivities flourish on Shanghai's streets

The city streets are alive with the spirit of spring, as locals and visitors celebrate the Lunar New Year amidst colorful decorations, cultural displays, and festive activities.

As the Lunar New Year approaches, the old streets of Nanxiang and Qibao Ancient Town in Shanghai are bustling with crowds, as residents and tourists alike embrace the festive spirit. Meanwhile, on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street, traditional shops are adorned with elaborate decorations, enveloping visitors in a rich atmosphere of celebration.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

