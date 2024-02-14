News / Metro

Transportation options in Shanghai with 'loong' elements

Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  16:01 UTC+8, 2024-02-14       0
As we enter the Year of the Dragon, Shanghai transportation has been decorated with elements of 'loong,' a term that differentiates Chinese dragons from their Western counterparts.
Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  16:01 UTC+8, 2024-02-14       0

Shanghai has been fully decorated with elements of "loong" at the start of the Year of the Dragon, and the transportation sector is no exception.

Visitors can take "loong"-themed buses and cruises or walk across bridges with "loong" legends to have a special city travel. "Loong" is a term coined in the 19th century to differentiate Chinese dragons from those in Western mythology.

Take a "loong"-themed bus tour of downtown Shanghai

Buses No. 20, 44, 55, 95, and 926 have been painted in Chinese red, adding auspicious "loong" elements to bestow blessings on the public, creating a rich Chinese New Year's atmosphere in Shanghai.

Transportation options in Shanghai with 'loong' elements
Ti Gong

A bus of No. 20 is painted in red with 'loong' elements.

Bus No. 20

Route: Zhongshan Park Station on Wanhangdu Road ↔ Sichuan Road M. Station on Hankou Road

Attractions and landmarks: The Bund, Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street, People's Square, Shanghai Exhibition Center, Jing'an Temple, Yuyuan Road, Zhongshan Park, Zhongshan Park Pier

Transportation options in Shanghai with 'loong' elements
Ti Gong

Bus No. 44

Route: Danba Road Station on Guangfu Road W. ↔ Longheng Road Station on Longhua Road W.

Attractions and landmarks: Xujiahui commercial hub, Zhongshan Park, Zhongshan Park Pier, Changfeng Park

Transportation options in Shanghai with 'loong' elements
Ti Gong

Bus No. 55

Route: Nanpu Bridge Station ↔ New Jiangwan City Station on Shijie Road

Attractions and landmarks: The Bund, Wujiaochang commercial hub, Shiliupu Pier, and Nanpu Bridge

Transportation options in Shanghai with 'loong' elements
Ti Gong

Bus No. 95

Route: Hulan Road Station on Gonghexin Road ↔ Lupu Bridge Station

Attractions and Landmarks: Lupu Bridge, Fuxing Park, Zhabei Park, Daning Park

Transportation options in Shanghai with 'loong' elements
Ti Gong

Bus No. 926

Route: Laoximen Station ↔ Shanghai Stadium Station

Attractions and landmarks: Shanghai Stadium, Xujiahui commercial hub, Shanghai Library, Shanghai Culture Square, Fuxing Park, Xintiandi, Great World, Yuyuan Garden, and etc.

Transportation options in Shanghai with 'loong' elements
Ti Gong

Bus No. 81

Route: Lujiazui Metro Station ↔ Gangcheng Road Metro Station

Attractions and landmarks: Oriental Pearl TV Tower, Lujiazui Central Greenland, Pudong Development Exhibition Hall

Transportation options in Shanghai with 'loong' elements
Ti Gong

Huangpu River Cruise by Dragon Boat

Huangpu River carries the cultural heritage of Shanghai and has witnessed its prosperity and development.

The Dragon Boat is an iconic cruise ship with Chinese national architectural style and also the first non-heritage cruise ship on the Huangpu River.

There are many 'loong' decorations on the Dragon Boat, along with a variety of dragon-shaped meals and snacks.

Transportation options in Shanghai with 'loong' elements
Ti Gong

Suzhou River Cruise on 'Time Shuttle' and 'Shanghai Impression'

The "Time Shuttle" cruise ship is decorated with 'loong' elements.

The "Shanghai Impression" series of cruise ships are decorated with the special edition of the mascot YoYo's emoticon.

From today until February 24, residents and tourists can order tickets for any route in the "YoYo Suzhou River" app. The beautiful scenery on both sides of the Suzhou River as well as a wonderful Chinese lunar new year holiday awaits.

Transportation options in Shanghai with 'loong' elements
Ti Gong

Stroll over the Longhua Harbor Bridge with beautiful scenery of the riverfront

The 345-meter-long Longhua Harbor Bridge is based on the "Dragon's Ridge" as a prototype. The white bridge structure looks like a long dragon lying on the top of Longhua Harbor.

The bridge adopts the form of double-deck bridge, so that people and vehicles are separated. It provides a comfortable leisure space for tourists and has become a symbol of the riverside area.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Lujiazui Central Greenland
Shanghai Exhibition Center
Shanghai Library
Shanghai Stadium
Huangpu River
Suzhou River
Greenland
Xujiahui
Lujiazui
Zhabei
Huangpu
Nanpu Bridge
Pudong
Fuxing Park
Wujiaochang
Zhongshan Park
Oriental Pearl TV Tower
Xintiandi
Nanjing Road
The Bund
Yuyuan Garden
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     