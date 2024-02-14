Transportation options in Shanghai with 'loong' elements

As we enter the Year of the Dragon, Shanghai transportation has been decorated with elements of 'loong,' a term that differentiates Chinese dragons from their Western counterparts.

Welcoming The Year Of The Dragon

Shanghai has been fully decorated with elements of "loong" at the start of the Year of the Dragon, and the transportation sector is no exception.

Visitors can take "loong"-themed buses and cruises or walk across bridges with "loong" legends to have a special city travel. "Loong" is a term coined in the 19th century to differentiate Chinese dragons from those in Western mythology.

Take a "loong"-themed bus tour of downtown Shanghai

Buses No. 20, 44, 55, 95, and 926 have been painted in Chinese red, adding auspicious "loong" elements to bestow blessings on the public, creating a rich Chinese New Year's atmosphere in Shanghai.

Bus No. 20

Route: Zhongshan Park Station on Wanhangdu Road ↔ Sichuan Road M. Station on Hankou Road



Attractions and landmarks: The Bund, Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street, People's Square, Shanghai Exhibition Center, Jing'an Temple, Yuyuan Road, Zhongshan Park, Zhongshan Park Pier

Route: Danba Road Station on Guangfu Road W. ↔ Longheng Road Station on Longhua Road W.



Attractions and landmarks: Xujiahui commercial hub, Zhongshan Park, Zhongshan Park Pier, Changfeng Park

Bus No. 55

Route: Nanpu Bridge Station ↔ New Jiangwan City Station on Shijie Road



Attractions and landmarks: The Bund, Wujiaochang commercial hub, Shiliupu Pier, and Nanpu Bridge

Bus No. 95

Route: Hulan Road Station on Gonghexin Road ↔ Lupu Bridge Station



Attractions and Landmarks: Lupu Bridge, Fuxing Park, Zhabei Park, Daning Park

Bus No. 926

Route: Laoximen Station ↔ Shanghai Stadium Station



Attractions and landmarks: Shanghai Stadium, Xujiahui commercial hub, Shanghai Library, Shanghai Culture Square, Fuxing Park, Xintiandi, Great World, Yuyuan Garden, and etc.

Bus No. 81

Route: Lujiazui Metro Station ↔ Gangcheng Road Metro Station

Attractions and landmarks: Oriental Pearl TV Tower, Lujiazui Central Greenland, Pudong Development Exhibition Hall

Huangpu River Cruise by Dragon Boat

Huangpu River carries the cultural heritage of Shanghai and has witnessed its prosperity and development.



The Dragon Boat is an iconic cruise ship with Chinese national architectural style and also the first non-heritage cruise ship on the Huangpu River.

There are many 'loong' decorations on the Dragon Boat, along with a variety of dragon-shaped meals and snacks.

Suzhou River Cruise on 'Time Shuttle' and 'Shanghai Impression'

The "Time Shuttle" cruise ship is decorated with 'loong' elements.



The "Shanghai Impression" series of cruise ships are decorated with the special edition of the mascot YoYo's emoticon.

From today until February 24, residents and tourists can order tickets for any route in the "YoYo Suzhou River" app. The beautiful scenery on both sides of the Suzhou River as well as a wonderful Chinese lunar new year holiday awaits.

Stroll over the Longhua Harbor Bridge with beautiful scenery of the riverfront

The 345-meter-long Longhua Harbor Bridge is based on the "Dragon's Ridge" as a prototype. The white bridge structure looks like a long dragon lying on the top of Longhua Harbor.



The bridge adopts the form of double-deck bridge, so that people and vehicles are separated. It provides a comfortable leisure space for tourists and has become a symbol of the riverside area.