A sweet morning for children and parents to enjoy

  20:37 UTC+8, 2024-02-21
International kindergarten and preschool MEINS is hosting an event for families with preschool age children to have a fun couple of hours making rice dumplings and playing games.
Local international kindergarten and preschool MEINS will host a Lantern Festival glutinous rice dumpling making event for families with children of preschool age on Friday.

From 10am, children and their parents will learn how to make yuanxiao, sweet glutinous rice dumplings, with rice powder and be encouraged to try different fillings for a unique personal taste.

While waiting for the dumplings to be cooked, guests will be invited to watch films about fireworks and play games outdoors if weather allows. The session finishes around 11am after children and parents have tasted their hand-made dumplings.

Having incorporated the former German playgroup of Spatzennest and French childcare center of Petit Chameleon, MEINS now accommodates children of more than 10 nationalities and delivers curriculum under the EYFS framework through its multicultural environment.

Scan the QR code to sign up.

Date: Feb 23, 9:30am-11am

Venue: MEINS International Preschool & Kindergarten

Address: 155 Lixi Rd

Admission: 88 yuan for each family

If you are interested in MEINS events, you can pay 188 yuan for four events.

Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
