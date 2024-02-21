News / Metro

Love and tears at Oriental Art Center performance

Cen Tianxu
  20:38 UTC+8, 2024-02-21       0
Gu Lisha and Liang Yao to play their interpretation of the Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto and other themes during the Lantern Festival on February 25
Cen Tianxu
  20:38 UTC+8, 2024-02-21

Prepare for a melody of love and tears from the traditional Chinese love story when The Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto is performed by Gu Lisha and Liang Yao at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center on February 25.

The music has been recognised around the world since 1959 and widely performed. The sound of violin and piano fully represents the beautiful but tragic love story.

In addition, Elgar's Salut d'Amour and the theme from Schindler's List, and other original music, will be performed. It will be the perfect performance to enjoy during the Lantern Festival.

Date: February 25, 7pm

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center 上海东方艺术中心

Address: 425 Dingxiang Rd 丁香路425号

Admission: 100-380 yuan

Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
Oriental Art Center
