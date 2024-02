DJ Roza Terenzi set to make magic at SYSTEM

Shanghai stop for DJ and producer on her China debut as she bids to take partygoers on a unique musical journey with her extremely varied and mysterious selections.

On Friday, event planner ALTER. returned to the bar SYSTEM after a year to present DJ and producer Roza Terenzi's Shanghai stop on her China debut.

Her extremely varied and mysterious selections are about to take you on a unique musical journey.

Performing with Roza Terenzi is German-born, Shanghai-based DJ Tobias Patrick, the famous Anitgen party organizer Ikke, Synth Crush organizer Velvet Robot and ALTER. co-host Yu Yang.

Joining forces with critically acclaimed worldwide DJ Roza Terenzi and outstanding local mainstays in Shanghai, the DJs are ready to create magic.

Date: Feb 23, 10pm-4am

Venue: SYSTEM

Address: 3/F, Yunhai Mansion,1329 Huaihai Rd M., near Hengshan Rd

Admission: 100 yuan (presale);120 yuan (door) (Both include a beer or shot)