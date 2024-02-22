﻿
North Bund plays host to international arts gathering

Hongkou District launches its "Rendezvous at North Bund" event at the China Securities Museum on Thursday with the aim of making the area more famous internationally through art.
Ti Gong

Artists create a painting of the Suzhou Creek and Huangpu River during the "Rendezvous at North Bund" event.

Hongkou District launched an international arts gathering event called "Rendezvous at North Bund" at the China Securities Museum on Thursday.

The event will bring artists from around the world to share their work and ideas, aiming to make the North Bund more famous internationally through art.

The event will invite famous artists to participate in various mediums such as painting, photography and poetry. They will explore the area's history and culture and share visions for its future.

The gathering will also bring art exhibitions into public spaces, buildings, communities and schools in the district.

The initiative aims to brighten the Huangpu River waterfront with art and offer people more cultural activities. Such events are also expected to enhance the cultural and art ambiance in the area, while bringing new energy to North Bund, said Wu Qiang, director of the publicity department of the Hongkou government.

Ti Gong

The "Rendezvous at North Bund" event is launched at the China Securities Museum on Thursday.

The event had a special activity for Lantern Festival, which falls on Saturday, including calligraphy and seal engraving. These activities highlighted themes such as dragons and the North Bund to showcase the unique beauty of the North Bund waterfront.

The district said the event also hopes to get international attention, spreading Chinese culture abroad and bringing world cultures to China.

Hongkou has a strong focus on cultural development, supporting cultural talents and increasing international cultural exchanges, Wu said. The "Rendezvous at North Bund" event is part of this effort, aiming to promote cultural values and contribute to Shanghai's cultural reputation worldwide.

The district is known for its rich cultural history, home to famous cultural figures like Lu Xun (1881-1836), the forefather of China's modern literature and Shen Yinmo (1883-1971), the famous calligrapher, educationist and poet.

It has hosted an international watercolor exhibition about the North Bund and recently adopted a new cultural development plan to boost its cultural scene and support artistic creation, according to the district government.

Ti Gong

An artist creates a seal during the "Rendezvous at North Bund" event.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
