Visa-free access for expats made easier at new Pudong business hub

  19:45 UTC+8, 2024-03-01       0
Shanghai's masterplan for a new business hub, an area neighboring Pudong International Airport, has the aim of more opening-up and more coordinated economic growth.
Visa-free access for expats made easier at new Pudong business hub
HelloRF

Expats can arrive visa-free at new Pudong business hub via international flights at Pudong International Airport.

Shanghai has released the masterplan for a new business hub in the Pudong New Area, with the aim of more opening-up and more coordinated economic growth.

The Shanghai Eastern Hub International Business Cooperation Zone, an 880,000-square-meter area neighboring Pudong International Airport, creates a convenient vehicle for international business communication:

  • Facilitating activities such as business meetings and negotiations.
  • Actively encouraging headquarters-type enterprises, multinational corporations, and international organizations to engage in cross-border business activities.
  • Promoting the hosting of international training programs within the zone by both domestic and international universities, research institutions, multinational corporations, and industry associations.
  • Supporting the development of specialized training ventures such as large-scale medical equipment operation and aviation simulation flight activities within the zone.

One of the key highlights of the plan is entry and exit facilitation for domestic and foreign personnel in the zone.

To achieve this goal, a series of policy and measures will be implemented:

  1. Overseas individuals arriving at the zone via international or regional flights at Pudong International Airport are not required to possess a Chinese visa for entry. Instead, the immigration authorities, on presentation of a valid invitation filed by the comprehensive management agency of the business cooperation zone, only conduct verification of international travel documents.
  2. Overseas individuals entering the zone are permitted to engage in business activities within the zone for a period of 30 days, with the option to apply for extensions as necessary. (For more information about port visa application, you can click https://www.citynewsservice.cn/news/53zq4m3eqxk6jov8 to read the article "24-hour port visa services for expats with urgent business need.)
  3. Overseas individuals entering the zone can apply for port visas within the zone, facilitating activities such as business inspections within China. The immigration authorities will provide corresponding conveniences in accordance with the law.
  4. Domestic individuals entering the zone are subject to exit and entry permit management. The immigration authorities, in collaboration with customs, will fully ensure the needs of domestic individuals for entry, exchange, and interaction within the zone.

Please note:

  • The Shanghai Eastern Hub International Business Cooperation Zone operates under a closed management system, with closed channels connecting to Pudong International Airport.
  • On arrival, overseas individuals are directed through a closed-loop system, which allows efficient and secure access to the International Business Cooperation Zone.
  • Domestic business personnel, management personnel, and service professionals enter and exit the zone through their respective dedicated channels, while goods enter and exit through specialized checkpoints.
  • Apart from vehicles for specific purposes, vehicles from outside the zone are not permitted entry.

The business cooperation zone implements policies as follows:

  1. In terms of luggage and goods management, customs affords considerable convenience for overseas individuals entering the zone with reasonable quantities of personal luggage.
  2. Domestic individuals entering the zone are subject to "strict control" regarding supervision. Those bringing items from within the country, especially high-value ones to be taken out of the zone, must undergo customs registration upon entry. Items not registered will be subject to import regulations.
  3. Domestic individuals departing the zone to return to the country are prohibited from taking duty-free items brought into the zone by overseas individuals out of the zone.
  4. For those staying in the zone for a long period, such as for accommodation, the restrictions on items brought may be more lenient compared to standard entry limits. However, strict regulations apply to items intended for transfer to domestic business personnel.
  5. In terms of goods management, the zone adopts policies in line with the comprehensive bonded zone. Goods entering and exiting the zone between the zone and overseas locations are entitled to tax-free and bonded policies. Within the zone, goods classified as bonded are allowed to circulate freely.
  6. Goods moving between the zone and domestic areas generally adhere to import and export regulations.
  7. Regarding tax, apart from existing policies for comprehensive bonded zones, the business cooperation zone can adopt certain tax-free policies for select import goods such as tax exemptions and refunds.

Please click https://www.shine.cn/biz/economy/2402280206/ for more information on the new Pudong business hub.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Pudong New Area
Pudong
Follow Us

