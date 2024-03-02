Shanghai Children's Center in medical tourism success

Ti Gong

A two-year-old Polish boy has undergone successful liver cancer surgery at Shanghai Children's Medical Center.

He is the first international patient after the hospital was included in the list of 13 top public hospitals for international medical tourism trials.

To boost local medical development and nurture a service brands with international competency, the Shanghai Health Commission announced the first group of 13 hospitals in November last year.

All hospitals are city-level facilities with high medical capability, strong innovative demands and international service experiences.

The boy suffered three rounds of pneumonia with low thyroid function within the six months after delivery. Genetic testing found he suffered serious immunity deficiency due to gene ADA mutations. While undergoing treatment in Europe earlier this year, he was found to have a liver tumor.

His parents consulted medical databases online and learnt that Shanghai Children's Medical Center has good experiences in liver tumor treatment.

The family flew to Shanghai and the boy was hospitalized in early February.

After detailed checks, doctors found the liver tumor was growing quickly, necesitating surgery.

Through an individualized surgery plan conducted by multiple departments and proper post-surgery care, the boy underwent the surgery smoothly and was discharged.

Pathological examination confirmed it was hepatoblastoma. The boy will undergo follow-up chemotherapy after going home.

The family expressed their gratitude to Shanghai medical staff's professional capability and high-end service.