News / Metro

Shanghai Children's Center in medical tourism success

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:15 UTC+8, 2024-03-02       0
A two-year-old Polish boy has undergone successful liver cancer surgery at Shanghai Children's Medical Center.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:15 UTC+8, 2024-03-02       0
Shanghai Children's Center in medical tourism success
Ti Gong

The boy, his family and staff after the successful treatment at Shanghai Children's Medical Center.

A two-year-old Polish boy has undergone successful liver cancer surgery at Shanghai Children's Medical Center.

He is the first international patient after the hospital was included in the list of 13 top public hospitals for international medical tourism trials.

To boost local medical development and nurture a service brands with international competency, the Shanghai Health Commission announced the first group of 13 hospitals in November last year.

All hospitals are city-level facilities with high medical capability, strong innovative demands and international service experiences.

The boy suffered three rounds of pneumonia with low thyroid function within the six months after delivery. Genetic testing found he suffered serious immunity deficiency due to gene ADA mutations. While undergoing treatment in Europe earlier this year, he was found to have a liver tumor.

His parents consulted medical databases online and learnt that Shanghai Children's Medical Center has good experiences in liver tumor treatment.

The family flew to Shanghai and the boy was hospitalized in early February.

After detailed checks, doctors found the liver tumor was growing quickly, necesitating surgery.

Through an individualized surgery plan conducted by multiple departments and proper post-surgery care, the boy underwent the surgery smoothly and was discharged.

Pathological examination confirmed it was hepatoblastoma. The boy will undergo follow-up chemotherapy after going home.

The family expressed their gratitude to Shanghai medical staff's professional capability and high-end service.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     