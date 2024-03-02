Pet-friendly park information now available at touch of screen

The city's greenery authorities have released a new function on its official WeChat account, outlining what each park has to offer.

Which parks in Shanghai are pet-friendly and which allows camping? A simple click will answer all your questions.

With the city now boasting 477 parks, the city's greenery authorities released a new function on its official WeChat account 绿色上海 (Green Shanghai) on Saturday.

Via a simple click on the 公园服务查询 (park service information) section, people are able to check pet-friendly, camping, kite flying, and sports and fitness functions of parks across the city as well as the address, opening hours, history, landscapes and reservation information of these parks.

So far, the city has 33 pet-friendly parks, 72 parks allow camping activity, and 276 have sports and fitness facilities, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

In the pet-friendly section, the information about admissions, reservations, requirements and facilities is available, while people will find the safety distance and camping capacity in the camping section.

Shanghai will build 120 new parks this year, among which 70 will be newly built or renovated pocket parks, marking another significant step towards its goal of being "a city in the parks."