Gong sound therapy offered to mark International Women's Day

Local hiking club Mountaincat will host Gong Sound Therapy with Anne on Friday afternoon to relieve stress brought by the fast-paced world, chronic fatigue, and other illnesses.

Both women and men can treat themselves to deep relaxation with a sound therapy Gong Bath on International Women's Day on Friday.

A gong bath is a form of sound therapy for deeper relaxation and to rejuvenate the mind, body, and spirit. It has been proven effective in promoting restful sleep.

The event includes a guided relaxation to ease into the gong bath for 45 minutes. If desired, there will be tea plus a short sharing session afterwards.

Anne is a Malaysian-certified Gong and Usui Reiki artist as well as teacher and a yoga instructor.

She has played the therapeutic gongs under the tutelage of internationally-renowned great gong master Don Conreaux for 10 years.

Anne also travels globally with her gongs to share her passion for sound medicine, Reiki healing, and yoga in collaboration with yoga studios, wellness events, and exclusive spas in renowned hotels worldwide.

Date: March 8, 2pm

Gathering Site: 888 Shaanxi Rd S. 陕西南路888号

Admission: 380 yuan