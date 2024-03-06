Volunteer programs and service promoted in Qingpu District

A volunteer service exhibition program was launched on Tuesday to honor the district's outstanding volunteers and promote the spirit of volunteering among the public.

A volunteer service itinerant exhibition program was launched in Qingpu District on Tuesday to honor the district's outstanding volunteers and promote the spirit of volunteering among the public.

Tuesday marked "Lei Feng Day," named after the People's Liberation Army soldier renowned for his generosity and altruistic deeds.

The exhibition, showcasing about 30 outstanding volunteer service programs, will roll into communities and commercial circles this year to raise awareness of volunteer service among the public, the district government said.

These programs involve volunteer service for the China International Import Expo in Xujing Town, volunteers picking up trash in Zhujiajiao Town, and volunteers helping patients at the Qingpu branch of Zhongshan Hospital.

Ti Gong

The district has implemented an incentive mechanism for volunteer service and the first batch of starred volunteers received cultural and medical treatment packages on Tuesday.

Qingpu has registered about 260,000 volunteers and established 110 volunteer service bases.

Its volunteer service has covered a wide range of fields such as trash sorting, security maintenance, medical treatment, and aid to the needy.

On the day, volunteer services including haircuts, traditional Chinese medicine and physical therapy, health examinations, policy consultations, and cultural items were provided in Xujing, benefiting local residents, and child volunteers promoted waste sorting among the public.