News / Metro

"She Power" takes center stage at business exchange forum

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  19:34 UTC+8, 2024-03-06       0
"Empowering Women" the theme of platform aiming to build cross-cultural understanding while advocating for children's Character Education and the empowerment of women globally.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  19:34 UTC+8, 2024-03-06       0
SSI ļʱ
"She Power" takes center stage at business exchange forum

The "She Power" International Business Exchange was successfully hosted at Raffles City, Changning.

The "She Power" International Business Exchange at Raffles City, Changning on March 6 brought together representatives of consulates and chambers of commerce, female entrepreneurs and business leaders, under the theme of "Empowering Women."

With a primary focus on celebrating International Women's Day, the platform aims to build cross-cultural understanding while advocating for children's Character Education and the empowerment of women globally.

The purpose of the campaign is multifaceted. It serves as an opportunity for influential women and men to share their professional insights and success stories. At the same time, it is a global celebration of women's achievements and contributions to society.

By doing so, the exchange seeks to inspire and facilitate the creation of business networking and mutual support opportunities. Additionally, it underscores the importance of promoting cross-cultural understanding among nations and encourages corporations and individuals to raise awareness of children's access to good education and support their well-being.

"She Power" takes center stage at business exchange forum

The event gathered influential women and men to share professional insights and success stories.

"She Power" takes center stage at business exchange forum

The exchange seeks to inspire and facilitate the creation of business networking and mutual support opportunities.

Allan Gabor, principal and president of Shanghai Goal Advisory, noted that while workplace policies had evolved in a very good way, there were still gaps in terms of helping women re-enter the workplace after they give birth.

"I think one of the ways we can improve this is by planning for their re-entry before they go out on maternity, and then having conversations with them while they're on maternity leave," Gabor said. "When they come back, they have some ideas of what they want to do. The organization is more prepared about what options can be available and it's a smooth process."

His suggestions for career women is the ability to say no.

"They have to have confidence in their capabilities, their opinions and their ability to express that," Gabor added. "And sometimes you have to say no. You say no for personal reasons or say no for professional disagreements. But it's important to be able to do that, and not to resist or hesitate doing that."

Theresa Hudzinski, workforce management director of Shanghai Disney Resort, said that sometimes people are making decisions for women, but women need to be part of the discussion.

"I think it's really important for women to be themselves," Hudzinski added.

"She Power" takes center stage at business exchange forum

Theresa Hudzinski, workforce management director of Shanghai Disney Resort.

"She Power" takes center stage at business exchange forum

Allan Gabor, principal and president of Shanghai Goal Advisory.

At the event's core was an art exhibition organized by the Consuls General Club in collaboration with Chambers of Commerce and The Expatriate Center, at the Raffles City Changning East Mall.

Driven by a common objective to highlight the transformative power of education in the lives of women, each story embodies success and resilience, empowered by access to education that extends beyond academics to encompass character development and core values.

Through this ground zero initiative, the exhibition advocates for inclusivity in humanity, recognizing the pivotal roles women play as mothers, daughters, or even leaders shaping the future. By ensuring access to education, particularly for the underprivileged, the event strives to pave the way for a brighter and more equitable future for all.

The campaign is also committed to charitable initiatives aimed at enhancing children's well-being and Character Education.

"She Power" takes center stage at business exchange forum

The art exhibition at the Raffles City Changning East Mall depicts the transformative power of education in the lives of women.

"She Power" takes center stage at business exchange forum

Vivid stories are told through words and photos. The exhibition will run till March 22.

Partnering with various organizations and retailers, TEC is dedicated to children's health and character development. The campaign seeks to make education and essential resources accessible to all, regardless of background or circumstance.

Organizations such as naked Group, United Overseas Bank (China) and others have also spearheaded in making a difference by adopting this charitable initiative, demonstrating their commitment to corporate social responsibility and community development. By supporting children with congenital heart disease to empowering children from disadvantaged rural areas, the event endeavors to create lasting positive impact.

On Wednesday, attendees also witnessed the release of "凯·桥·TEC" Business Alliance and "TEC x Shanghai Daily City News Service Community Cooperation."

"It marks another important step in promoting international cooperation and exchange in Changning District, and will bring us more cooperation and development opportunities," said Weng Huajian, deputy director of Changning district.

"She Power" takes center stage at business exchange forum

Emma Leaning, columnist of Shanghai Daily was also one of the speakers at the exchange event.

"She Power" takes center stage at business exchange forum

The QR code of City News Service WeChat mini-program. Users can access the Volunteer section of the mini-program to see various volunteer events. Later this year, the City News Service mini-program will also develop its Community section.

The City News Service WeChat mini-program has officially launched its volunteering community as a directory for community-focused events and organizations in Shanghai. Here, interested parties can both post and find information related to upcoming events to learn how to give back to the community in special ways.

TEC has officially become the first volunteering community to join the brand-new City News Service mini-program.

Users can access the Volunteer section of the City News Service mini-program here to see a listing of TEC volunteer events, and, in the near future, charity events from other organizations in the city as well. Additionally, participants will be able to log the events they've participated in, and the most active members will receive certificates and appear on the volunteering leadership board.

Later this year, the City News Service mini-program will also develop its Community section. This will be a platform for communities of people with special interests, like common hobbies, home countries and cities, activity clubs, and more.

"She Power" takes center stage at business exchange forum

The exchange event was held at the the Chapel of Raffles City, Changning.

"She Power" takes center stage at business exchange forum
Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
SSI ļʱ
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     