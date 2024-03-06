"She Power" takes center stage at business exchange forum

"Empowering Women" the theme of platform aiming to build cross-cultural understanding while advocating for children's Character Education and the empowerment of women globally.

SSI ļʱ



The "She Power" International Business Exchange at Raffles City, Changning on March 6 brought together representatives of consulates and chambers of commerce, female entrepreneurs and business leaders, under the theme of "Empowering Women."

With a primary focus on celebrating International Women's Day, the platform aims to build cross-cultural understanding while advocating for children's Character Education and the empowerment of women globally.

The purpose of the campaign is multifaceted. It serves as an opportunity for influential women and men to share their professional insights and success stories. At the same time, it is a global celebration of women's achievements and contributions to society.

By doing so, the exchange seeks to inspire and facilitate the creation of business networking and mutual support opportunities. Additionally, it underscores the importance of promoting cross-cultural understanding among nations and encourages corporations and individuals to raise awareness of children's access to good education and support their well-being.

Allan Gabor, principal and president of Shanghai Goal Advisory, noted that while workplace policies had evolved in a very good way, there were still gaps in terms of helping women re-enter the workplace after they give birth.

"I think one of the ways we can improve this is by planning for their re-entry before they go out on maternity, and then having conversations with them while they're on maternity leave," Gabor said. "When they come back, they have some ideas of what they want to do. The organization is more prepared about what options can be available and it's a smooth process."

His suggestions for career women is the ability to say no.

"They have to have confidence in their capabilities, their opinions and their ability to express that," Gabor added. "And sometimes you have to say no. You say no for personal reasons or say no for professional disagreements. But it's important to be able to do that, and not to resist or hesitate doing that."

Theresa Hudzinski, workforce management director of Shanghai Disney Resort, said that sometimes people are making decisions for women, but women need to be part of the discussion.

"I think it's really important for women to be themselves," Hudzinski added.

At the event's core was an art exhibition organized by the Consuls General Club in collaboration with Chambers of Commerce and The Expatriate Center, at the Raffles City Changning East Mall.

Driven by a common objective to highlight the transformative power of education in the lives of women, each story embodies success and resilience, empowered by access to education that extends beyond academics to encompass character development and core values.

Through this ground zero initiative, the exhibition advocates for inclusivity in humanity, recognizing the pivotal roles women play as mothers, daughters, or even leaders shaping the future. By ensuring access to education, particularly for the underprivileged, the event strives to pave the way for a brighter and more equitable future for all.

The campaign is also committed to charitable initiatives aimed at enhancing children's well-being and Character Education.

Partnering with various organizations and retailers, TEC is dedicated to children's health and character development. The campaign seeks to make education and essential resources accessible to all, regardless of background or circumstance.

Organizations such as naked Group, United Overseas Bank (China) and others have also spearheaded in making a difference by adopting this charitable initiative, demonstrating their commitment to corporate social responsibility and community development. By supporting children with congenital heart disease to empowering children from disadvantaged rural areas, the event endeavors to create lasting positive impact.

On Wednesday, attendees also witnessed the release of "凯·桥·TEC" Business Alliance and "TEC x Shanghai Daily City News Service Community Cooperation."

"It marks another important step in promoting international cooperation and exchange in Changning District, and will bring us more cooperation and development opportunities," said Weng Huajian, deputy director of Changning district.

The City News Service WeChat mini-program has officially launched its volunteering community as a directory for community-focused events and organizations in Shanghai. Here, interested parties can both post and find information related to upcoming events to learn how to give back to the community in special ways.

TEC has officially become the first volunteering community to join the brand-new City News Service mini-program.

Users can access the Volunteer section of the City News Service mini-program here to see a listing of TEC volunteer events, and, in the near future, charity events from other organizations in the city as well. Additionally, participants will be able to log the events they've participated in, and the most active members will receive certificates and appear on the volunteering leadership board.

Later this year, the City News Service mini-program will also develop its Community section. This will be a platform for communities of people with special interests, like common hobbies, home countries and cities, activity clubs, and more.