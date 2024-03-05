News / Metro

'Fashion Walk' Shanghai jewelry event free entry for all four days

Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  14:10 UTC+8, 2024-03-06
The 32nd Shanghai Jewelry Exhibition 'Fashion Walk' will start this weekend, attracting representatives from jewelry-producing nations around the globe.
The 32nd Shanghai Jewelry Exhibition "Fashion Walk" will start this weekend, offering a dazzling array of treasures ranging from jade and gemstones to pearls and diamond rings.

Visitors to the exhibition can explore a diverse selection of exquisite jewelry pieces.

Representatives from jewelry-producing nations such as Colombia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, India, Poland, Australia, Zambia, Japan, and others, along with global gemstone mining regions, will participate in the exhibition.

In addition, there will be free sessions on jewelry knowledge and authoritative jewelry appraisals.

Admission is free for all four days.

The exhibition will be held at the following times:

Date:

March 8-10 : 9:30am-5pm

March 11: 9:30am-4:30pm

Venue: Shanghai Exhibition Center, West Hall & Central Hall

Address: 1000 Yan'an Rd M. 延安中路1000号

Shanghai Exhibition Center
﻿
